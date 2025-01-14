Nigerian musician Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has openly confessed her emotions towards the singer

The young actress, in a recent social media, narrated how she celebrated her birthday and how Portable made it special for her

Speaking further on how her birthday bright happiness into her life, she pointed out how the Brotherhood singer made it so

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable's baby mama Ashabi Simple, has written an appreciative message to the singer.

The Yoruba actress recently celebrated her birthday and appeared overwhelmed by the manner in which the Brotherhood crooner marked her special day.

Portable’s Baby Mama Ashabi Simple thankful for her birthday celebration. Credit: @asahbi.mohsimple

Source: Instagram

The young actress questioned whether any other man could make her as happy as he does, stating that she does not want to experience it from any other man. Ashabi added that, despite their fights and flops, he is still the finest.

The mother of two thanked Portable for his care, and for making her birthday day memorable. She proclaimed her desire to adore the singer more and forever.

"Can any other man make me feel happier than you do, sha? I don't even want to experience it. Yes, we fight, yes, we have our flops, but believe me, you're still the best.

"Thanks so much for your love, care, and concern always, and thanks for making my special day gracious as usual. I love you, want to love you more, and love you forever.

"May God keep guiding us, protect us, and grant us the wisdom, knowledge, and understanding we need for this journey. God bless you aridunmu mi, Baba won omo mi, oremi. God will never shame you. No evil shall befall you darling. I appreciate you olowo ori mi".

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable showed love to one of his partners, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, on her birthday.

The budding star marked a new age on January 10, 2025, and Portable made it a memorable occasion for her.

On his Instagram page, the Tony Montana singer shared a loving video of his baby mama. In the video, Ashabi Simple showcased her gold-themed attire and accessories. The celebrant seemed happy as she posed for the camera from various angles.

Portable captioned Ashabi's video with a prayer asking God to bless her birthday. Not stopping there, the Zazu singer thanked his baby mama for believing in him.

Portable's Ashabi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xoxocute:

"Who you wan leave am for before."

4kthrift_gown:

:Portable Dey use kanyamata e no get wetin person wan tell me."

chefbeebah:

"😂😂😂 wait till the next eke market day .. portable go still tell us weytin de bring all these epistle."

adeolakenny7:

:Make she dey praise Portable now Incase portable finish his house so she can have access to one room 😂😂😂. As iyawo kej."

aduke_luxury_store:

"Please hold him tight…. So that another naive girl that is not loved at home won’t jam your agbako wey you jam. Love in the air… big purrrrr."

official_joymarcella:

"All because of that 400k 2 bedroom wey him dey pay for sango for you."

Drama as Portable allegedly shades Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him out to eat in the US.

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in the US as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

But speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng