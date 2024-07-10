A hilarious video of skit maker Carter Efe and his baby girl conversing like they could understand each other is trending

Despite warnings from her father to stop talking, Carter Efe's daughter could be seen responding to the skit-maker

The heartwarming video left people gushing as others stated Carter Efe's daughter took after him and there was no need for a DNA test

Popular skit maker and singer Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, recently posted a heartwarming moment between him and his daughter.

Carter Efe, known for being loquacious in his skits, ordered his daughter, who is less than one year old, to stop talking.

Carter Efe and his daughter conversing. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

However, she refused to give in to his directives as she talked back at him in the adorable video, which left people, including the skit maker, laughing.

Sharing the video of his page, the proud dad wrote:

"This my Baby girl will beat me one day She’s not even up to 1 year."

Watch the video of Carter Efe with his daughter below:

Recall that Carter Efe made headlines after unveiling his daughter's face in 2023, months after her birth.

Netizens laugh over Carter Efe's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the funny messages, read them below:

xxssive:

"I don’t know what she’s saying but she’s right."

this_is_golo:

"Your baby dey complain say spit dey touch her,you dey say make she nor talk again Carter."

boldbouncersghem:

"When Papa na talkative watin you expect."

fresh.main:

"They born am well o."

obaksolo:

"Lion no dey born goat."

only1nyeblink:

"Like father like daughter."

joevisuals___:

"No DNA needed."

funny_si_moni:

"No DNA for this one o."

smalldaddy__

"She no wan gree for you o."

Why Carter Efe slammed Sydney Talker

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Carter Efe called out Sydney Talker over the health of his label signee, Khaid.

Recall that Khaid was hospitalised over an alleged internal bleeding sometime in April.

A video that trended at the time showed the singer going through severe pain, and fans kept asking questions about what went wrong.

