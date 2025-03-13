Priscilla Ojo’s sister-in-law, Fatma8five, posted a heartfelt message on social media, praising Priscilla for her respect and love toward Juma Jux’s family

The post expressed excitement for Priscilla’s upcoming wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, with Fatma8five hinting at a significant celebration planned for 2025, reflecting the union of two loving families.

Fatma8five thanked Priscilla’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, for raising her well, emphasizing the mutual respect and affection between the Nigerian and Tanzanian families as they prepare for the nuptials.

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, has received glowing praise from her sister-in-law, Fatma8five, in an emotional social media post that has captured attention online.

Priscilla Ojo’s sister-in-law celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt message, addressing her as “Hadiza,” possibly a special nickname from her fiancé, Juma Jux.

This comes after a beautiful wedding between Priscilla Ojo and Fatma8five's brother Juma Jux in Tanzania early this year.

What Priscilla Ojo's sister-in-law wrote

Fatma8five wrote a heartfelt epistle to Priscilla via Instagram. In her word

To a beautiful, sweet, lovely, and wonderful sister-in-law, HadizaHappy birthday, my love. On this special day, I want to take a moment to express how much you mean to me and our family. Sweetheart Your kindness, love, and the warmth of your golden heart have made such a beautiful impact on our lives that we are incredibly blessed to have you as part of our family.

We genuinely appreciate you for your love support and the sophisticated moment you brought to us. Without forgetting your unwavering support and love for my brother and all of us. Just know that you are a true gem and a darling from heavenn. As you celebrate another year of life, I wish you abundant health, endless love, success, and wealth you truly deserve.

May this year bring you as much happiness and joy and love as you have given to those around you. Enjoy your day.With all my love, @its.priscy @its.priscy

This is coming after Juma Jux featured a clip of his wedding to Priscilla Ojo on the music video of his latest song, Si Mimi.

Fans react to Fatma8five's birthday post to Priscilla Ojo

@iya_silifa said;

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY our incredible pride Mrs Mkambala Hadiza Priscilla OJO 🎉🎂🎉🥳, God bless your new home and your new age is blessed IJMN 🙏🏽"

@josephinetifato said;

"Wow thanks Fatima for celebrating your kids sister your friend and your sister in-law, happy Birthday Priscy Jux wife❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂"

@queenkange said;

"Wow🔥👏thanks Fatma and happy birthday Priscy😍"

@raydasbot said;

"Happy birthday hadiza 🔥🙌❤️.. May the lord bless and keep you"

@newera_mag said;

"Out daughter and inlaw…thanks for taking care of her for us"

Priscilla gives an emotional speech

Recall that Legit.ng published a story on February 12, 2025, highlighting Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's second wedding in Tanzania.

During this event, Priscilla delivered a powerful speech about her marriage, affirming its strength amid challenges.

Fatma8five’s earlier praise finds an echo here, as her support continued to shine through at the wedding, where she warned Juma Jux not to hurt Priscilla, reinforcing the protective and loving role she plays in Priscilla’s life.

