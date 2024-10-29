Music videos by KCee and Flavour are trending on social media following the two singers' new feud

The drama started after Flavour had suggested his craft was being copied, stirring a response from KCee

Following their exchange, fans judged their music video as they pointed out who was copying the other

The ongoing feud between singers Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee and Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has seen music lovers comparing their music videos.

Recall that the drama started after Flavour accused an unnamed colleague of copying his style.

While Flavour didn't mention any name, Legit.ng reported that KCee responded to the Highlife singer's tweet accordingly.

KCee, who said Favour was not on his level, urged him to choose his battles carefully.

The Limpopo master also warned Flavour to stop trying to gatekeep Igbo cultural music.

Netizens compare Flavour, KCee songs

While Flavour has yet to respond as of the time this report was published, fans have shared two different music videos comparing his sound with KCee's.

Slide the post below to see KCee and Flavour's music videos:

Several netizens, in reaction, claimed KCee truly copied Flavour. Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

chiomaahh_:

"And na Flavour own still sweet pass."

reobarbis:

"Ah ah. It’s pure copy and paste na."

phumero:

"Na Kcee type Dey copy person with their names and matric number."

___vonne4:

"But this one Flavour right oh. It’s giving copy copy."

brytstarsxclusive_backup:

"Na people songs Kcee Dey remix normally."

its_modiva:

"But it’s giving copy copy vibe truly We have alwys known Flavor for his indigenous music.. Kcee switched all of a sudden.. Abi no be The same kceepresh?"

president_adanna1:

"it’s giving copy my assignment but change the words."

dulcelily001:

"KCee is a shameless copycat....what the heck??? People get sued for this you know. This is giving shameless."

