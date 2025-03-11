Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy, weighed in on the backlash following his sister’s new Rolex wristwatch

Legit.ng reported that a popular fashion police account on Instagram accused the movie star of wearing a fake Rolex brand she claimed she bought for $30,000

Regina quickly took to her social media page to call out her brother to come explain details about her watch, which he did while addressing the fashion police

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy, has reacted to the negative buzz around his sister’s newly bought Rolex Wristwatch.

Legit.ng reported that actress Regina Daniels was called out for allegedly wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

The billionaire politician’s wife shared a video of herself unboxing the new Rolex on her Instagram page and bragging that it cost $30,000 (approximately N50m).

Following that, a fashion police, identified as @T20luxury on Instagram, shared a post where they analysed the young actress’ Rolex. The wristwatch was labelled fake, with some explanations given on how they reached their verdict.

It was said that the watch Regina Daniels unboxed was a vintage model and wasn’t supposed to come in a modern box.

It was also said that the date lens was missing, and the colour of the box’s internal lining was not precise.

T20luxury wrote in part:

“This Rolex Date ust Two-Tone you unboxed in this video is a vintage model, so it’s not the most recent version, hence it shouldn’t come with the modern Rolex box but instead an older version box.

"The picture is not too clear to confirm the authenticity of the dial but one thing is conspicuous and that’s the missing date lens.

"Then again, The box is fake because the color of the internal lining is too imprecise and the external material and colors are off. Finally, the crown 👑 gold colour is shinier than what the original should look like.”

Regina Daniels quickly responded with a now-deleted post on her Instagram story. In her post, she tagged her brother, @sweezzy, to address the claim and clarify the confusion.

Reacting to his sister’s call out, Lawrence and that of the Fashion police, he shared a clearer picture of the wrist watch.

He further encouraged the fashion police to do a proper evaluation of the jewellery and cautioned them for trying to tarnish his sister’s image.

Lawrence wrote:

Dear @T20luxury, contrary to your post about Regina’s Rolex, I hope this helps you get a clearer insight of what you seek.

As you post negative, post positive, let’s be guided. Regina's name go make all of una run mad last last.

And I rate you before o. He say he o see the dateline well, werey.”

Also, on the post made by T20luxury, Lawrence commented:

“I don send una Rolex picture o. Next time you ask question, don’t create an impression, except if you enjoy tarnishing people to promote your page! Do better!”

See his post below:

Regina Daniels introduces self with maiden name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have continued to confuse fans and netizens regarding their rumoured marital crisis.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself promoting the culture of her hometown of Anioma by displaying designs she created with her clothing brand, Regae Official.

Showcasing her fashion content, the movie star introduced herself with only her maiden name, which caught the internet of netizens.

