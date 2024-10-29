Nigerian highlife singer Kcee has continued to pour his indignation towards his colleague Flavour

Legit.ng reported that the Ojapaino hitmaker had earlier tackled the Game Changer crooner over copyright allegations

Kcee, in a recent tweet, clarified why he attacked his colleague and also clapped back at a troll who asked when last he had a hit song

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, best known as Kcee, has revealed why he took it out on his colleague Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour.

Legit.ng reported that Kcee allegedly lambasted Flavour on social media. It all started with Flavour taking to his official X page and presumably throwing shade at KCee in a simple tweet. In the post, the Igbo Highlife star called his colleague a "copycat."

In a series of tweets, the Ojapiano crooner stated that he is not on the same level as his colleague and encouraged him to choose his conflicts wisely.

According to Kcee, Flavour should cease gatekeeping Igbo culture because he is not its sole custodian. He also stated that he was in the industry before Flavour and had no reason to apologise for making music that honours his background.

Kcee explains anger towards Flavour

Following his outburst online, Kcee demanded respect and noted that he wouldn't allow others to undermine the hard work that has gone into creating his songs.

"I've never been the type to go head to head, but I'm calling out this bullshiit because I won't be disrespected... No way... I've come too far for anyone to downplay my sweats and hard work HELL NO!!!!"

A fan reacted to his tweet, saying:

"When last you have hit."

Kcee replied to the tweet:

"Exactly the same day, time and date that your father and Mother brought a maladroit like you into this world."

See his tweet below:

Kcee stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"That clapback come be like own goal."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Kcee calm down you no pass Flavor in anything. Flavor is the senior master."

gabriellefassi':

"You copy abi you no copy??"

iam_engrpascy1:

"On top small “copy copy akaria” flavor no tag anybody ooo but I guess this shoe fits someone’s dry a$$ feet so good."

realerika_7:

"Somebody said you don do ogene, u don do ojapiano, do ojaginger, do choir, do worship song, do praises, do incantations. Omo wetin u never do and ná where u dey u still dey."

wendy_adammaaaaa:

I’m just realizing that flavor and kceee are not in good terms. I thought it’s just David and Wizkid.

