Actor Yul Edochie's wife Judy Austin and his estranged wife May Edochie have joined him to celebrate his father Pete Edochie

Legit recalls reporting that Pete Edochie, a legendary movie star, turned the milestone age of 78 on March 7, 2025

Like May Edochie, Judy Austin shared a picture of her father-in-law while showering prayers on him

Family, friends and fans celebrated legendary actor Pete Edochie’s 78th birthday on Friday, March 7, 2025, with his son Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin and his estranged wife May Edochie also joining in the celebration.

Hours after Yul celebrated his dad's new age online, his second wife Judy followed after sharing a picture of Pete.

May Edochie, Judy Austin share Pete Edochie's picture. Credit: mayyuledochie/peteedochie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy in her birthday message prayed for her father-in-law as she wrote:

"Happy Fabulous Birthday to the Lion of Africa @peteedochie One of the Biggest Names in Africa!!! A Living Legend: May the Almighty Father Continue to bless you with long life, good health, unconditional love, peace, happiness and everything good in this life Amen. You’re Loved Daddy Keep living for us Amen."

See Judy Austin's post below:

May Edochie celebrates Pete Edochie

May Edochie, who also shared a picture of the birthday celebrant described him as an icon and true father to all. She also ended her message with prayers.

Family celebrate Pete Edochie at 78. Credit: peteedochie.

Source: Instagram

"Celebrating a true icon! a veteran and father to all! @peteedochie the great. Here is wishing you a glorious day filled with joy and a year ahead full of good health, and happiness!” May God continue to increase your wisdom and strength, and may you continue to inspire those around you," May wrote.

See May Edochie's post as she celebrates Pete Edochie:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens taunted Yul's second wife for celebrating Pete. Read the comments below:

khosivee7 said:

"One and only husband snatcher."

nkemchikelue reacted:

"Judy dem pick you abi dem no pick you?"

sank.y22 reacted:

"Post as long as you want, they will never accept you into that family, you hav done more harm than good."

anu_oluwamorigba said:

"Hehe heeee Judy you cannot force yourself on a family that detest you passionately. smh. You can never be on May Edochie's level, you cannot replace in all ramifications."

nicole_franklyn said:

"Side chick on duty."

Seer's prophecy about Pete Edochie trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, sent a warning to the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, about 2025.

In a video on his TikTok page, the clergy was seen saying that the family of the iconic actor should be prepared.

Karma President mentioned that the actor's family should do a sacrifice for long life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng