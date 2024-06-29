An adorable video from Sharon Ooja's white wedding at a church has emerged on social media

The video shared by Harvester Church pastor Bolaji Idowu showed the moment the actress walked to the altar with her father

Sharon Ooja, who rocked a cute wedding gown, was seen smiling as she approached her billionaire husband Ugo Nwoke

Hours after she traditionally tied the knot with her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke, a video from Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja's white wedding on Saturday, June 29, emerged online.

The heartwarming video showed Sharon's father walking with her in church before handing the actress to her husband.

Harvesters church pastor Bolaji Idowu, who shared the video, revealed he was at the event to pray over the newlywed couple.

"Congrats Sharon and Ugo ! Here to pray over them," Pastor Bolaji wrote in a caption.

Watch the short clip from Sharon Ooja's white wedding at a church below:

Watch another video as Sharon Ooja and hubby seal their union with a kiss:

Video of Sharon Ooja in her wedding gown

Meanwhile, controversial blogger SDK tendered an apology to the actress for numbering her as 4th wife.

Fans gush over Sharon Ooja's video

Read some of the comments below:

oreoluwanii_:

"She looks like she can’t believe this is actually happening! Dear Lord,suprise me too.

dammy_fabric_world_:

"I am next Ijn congratulations to the couples."

still.oma:

"Her joy will be permanent.. her home will be blessed and fruitful"

musty_peperempe:

"This is so dreamy."

ugoanumudu:

"They look so beautiful ❤️ Bisola is trying too hard to hold back her tears Bless her."

pr3ttythang5:

"I’m just here smiling omh."

elsielamar:

"This is beautiful...so so beautiful God!"

effe_o_interior:

"leggxy I tap into a day like this for you my beautiful niece. And is very very close in Jesus name."

ginikah.a:

"Not Bisola trying so hard not to cry."

Sharon Ooja gives her bridesmaids

Legit.ng also reported that the actress gave her bridesmaids goodie boxes.

Sharon, now Mrs Nwoko, appreciated them for playing significant roles in her life at different points in time.

The bride assured her minds of her everlasting love for them and promised their bond would never be broken.

Source: Legit.ng