Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke, is making headlines after he shared their love story.

At the celebrity couple’s white wedding, which took place in Abuja on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Ugo was captured on camera speaking about his relationship with the actress.

According to the young man, he was friends with Sharon’s sister, Ubi, and she posted a photo of the actress on her WhatsApp status. Ugo noted that he was blown away by the picture and it sparked his interest in Sharon.

Fans gush over Ugo and Sharon Ooja’s love story

The video of Ugo Nwoke recounting the sweet way he met Sharon Ooja warmed the hearts of netizens, who then gushed over the couple. Others also used it as an opportunity to advise friends to share photos of their loved ones.

Art_maru:

“So basically, FRIENDS....post your friends on your WhatsApp status. Don't be stingy.”

kwando_kuhle:

“Aaaaawn they were meant to be together all the best to them❤️.”

mummyzee_finger_foods_vendor:

“So Sweet ❤️❤️❤️This Marriage Will Last By The Special Grace Of God.”

prettylizzyumoru:

“I believe my Idoma sister she will make a perfect wife inshallah .”

__tochai_cakes_and_events:

“Someone can be a Destiny helper to help you achieve your goal.”

simply_ladymaud:

“All my friends - Married and Single, you all should start posting me oooo. You never know where my future husband will find me.”

raymie_kay:

“Y’all are used to shege so seeing someone saying something sweet is a problem to you. Una need to heal.”

shel.la2200:

“I need to start posting ma frds ohh.”

Onyi_bae_k:

“My friends no dey gree post me for their status .”

realcharity.chris_:

“My own friends na too dey bill me them sabi , until I do birthday before them post me , yeye pple.”

all_of_may_:

“I don't trust this man at all Sharon.”

williwonkah:

“Right! This is why I’m still single… My friends don’t post me.”

lenathemoneygirl:

“Her sister should have vetted him all over again. You didn’t protect her!”

Lululaposh:

“Sharon hmmmm just be careful and be aware please we love you there is something fishy about this man but it's okay if you say his your king I wish u well.”

Friend of Sharon Ooja's husband's ex-wife speaks

In other news, Legit.ng reported that more information about Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, caught the attention of netizens after one of his ex-wife’s friends, Iheoma Nancy, took to social media to expose him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nancy recalled how she and others gushed over him when he came to marry their friend in December 2022, believing he was a good man. However, he soon turned into a ‘tiger’.

The young lady advised Sharon to keep her eyes open while labelling her marriage the irony of life. She explained that while the Nollywood actress was celebrating a man she called her gift from God, her friend was mourning a man she described as the devil.

