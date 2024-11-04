Mr Macaroni has called out the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the bad roads in the region

He threw a shade at the politician for going to Abuja to welcome President Tinubu whenever he returns from international trips

The skit maker said the governor is risking the lives of Lagosians with the bad roads which can cause accidents, hence, he should do the needful

Skit maker Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, took a swipe at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state concerning the poor state of the roads.

Mr Macaroni tackles Babajide Sanwo-Olu over bad roads in Lagos. Image credit: mrmacaroni1, @thisdayliveofficial, @jidesanwoolu

On Monday, November 11, 2024, he noted on X that the governor should take a drive around the state if he is not busy welcoming President Bola Tinubu from his international trips.

The funnyman said that there are potholes on the roads that are capable of causing accidents that can damage lives and properties. He also questioned why the government is risking the lives of Lagosians.

He also asked the governor to do better. Mr Macaroni's tweet got several reactions as netizens supported him while others tackled him for his manner of approach.

See Mr Macaroni's tweet below:

Reactions to Mr Macaroni's tweet on Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mr Macaroni's tweet on the bad roads in Lagos state.

@Chimacoeche:

"That one is not a governor, he's an errand boy, Lagos is the HQs of corruption."

@Allezamani:

"Lekki-Epe express way has turned into death traps, with so many potholes."

@sales_unwana:

"If you have a message, tell it to his face. Social media tagging is not a very effective means of communicating. Unless you're just doing it for doing sake."

@sempelism:

"Is that how you complain to your father at home?"

@OfficiaEdoOsasB:

"If only Mr Governor can focus on his job."

Mr Macaroni tackles Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Macaroni called out the FCT minister Nyesom Wike over a recent meeting with civil servants.

The content creator pointed out the manner and choice of words Wike used while he addressed the small group.

Following that, he expressed deep frustration with Nigerian politicians and the manner of communication with citizens.

