Nigerian music icon Davido's cousin Nikos Living and her rumoured lover Young Jonn have reported gone separate ways

The lovebirds have been in the news lately following their constant display of affection on social media

Report reaching blogs ade series of allegations against the duo as it stated they are no longer together triggering reactions online

Nigeria music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's cousin Nikos Living's relationship with singer Young Jonn has reportedly crashed.

This is coming weeks after they made their affection for each other public with a series of lovey-dovey pictures and videos online.

Davido's cousin Nikos and Young Jonn are said to have broken up. Credit: @nikos_babi

In a recent update, popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam claimed the two had parted ways.

As Tosin pointed out, Legit.ng also verified that Nikos Living had removed all of the singer's adorable content from her page.

The blogger went on to say that their relationship could be a PR gimmick for Young Jonn's recent projects as he further dished out allegations surrounding the duo.

Davido's cousins spurs reactions online

mojotalkss:

"A babe like that deserves better,I know that relationship was just not going anywhere."

chic_cherished:

"I believe Nikos is a sweet girl + a lover girl. Young jonn is still young and won’t be able to handle all those emotions."

tubely2k2:

"I love nikos and she deserves better."

beckypoin6_fashion_pincode:

"That girl is too beautiful to be a promo , men will stain your white."

zaff.yarmani1:

"Nikos is too pretty for dis kind story and I love her energy! Tfk is young John? To say she’s forcing herself? A whole Adeleke blood? Abeg he should Gerrout."

okikiola_micheal1:

"She’s a beautiful girl na so why will she force herself on any guy 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️person wey men Dey fall for normally ….promo Keh."

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

