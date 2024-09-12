Davido’s Cousin and Young Jonn Rumoured to Have Broken Up, Reports Claim: “She Was Forcing Herself”
- Nigerian music icon Davido's cousin Nikos Living and her rumoured lover Young Jonn have reported gone separate ways
- The lovebirds have been in the news lately following their constant display of affection on social media
- Report reaching blogs ade series of allegations against the duo as it stated they are no longer together triggering reactions online
Nigeria music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's cousin Nikos Living's relationship with singer Young Jonn has reportedly crashed.
This is coming weeks after they made their affection for each other public with a series of lovey-dovey pictures and videos online.
In a recent update, popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam claimed the two had parted ways.
As Tosin pointed out, Legit.ng also verified that Nikos Living had removed all of the singer's adorable content from her page.
The blogger went on to say that their relationship could be a PR gimmick for Young Jonn's recent projects as he further dished out allegations surrounding the duo.
Watch the video below:
Davido's cousins spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
mojotalkss:
"A babe like that deserves better,I know that relationship was just not going anywhere."
chic_cherished:
"I believe Nikos is a sweet girl + a lover girl. Young jonn is still young and won’t be able to handle all those emotions."
tubely2k2:
"I love nikos and she deserves better."
beckypoin6_fashion_pincode:
"That girl is too beautiful to be a promo , men will stain your white."
zaff.yarmani1:
"Nikos is too pretty for dis kind story and I love her energy! Tfk is young John? To say she’s forcing herself? A whole Adeleke blood? Abeg he should Gerrout."
okikiola_micheal1:
"She’s a beautiful girl na so why will she force herself on any guy 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️person wey men Dey fall for normally ….promo Keh."
Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online
In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.
The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."
