Davido’s cousin Adenike Adeleke, affectionately known as Nikos Living and her love life made it to the blogs once more

Recall that rumours spread like wildfire that Nikos’ relationship with fast-rising singer Young Jonn had gone south

A new footage from the musician gave netizens a hint about what might be possibly happening between them

Nigerian singer and record producer John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, has reacted to the viral rumour that his relationship with Afrobeats star Davido’s cousin Adenike Adeleke, affectionately known as Nikos Living, has hit the rocks.

On the evening of Thursday, September 12, reports went round that Young Jonn’s relationship had gone south.

Young Jonn flaunted his relationship online amid rumours. Credit: @nikos_babi, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

According to the clip by popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam, Nikos Living forced herself on the fast-rising artist.

He also stated that Young Jonn was also cheating while in the relationship.

However a new footage online showed the two lovebirds were very much together.

Young Jonn held a show recently and brought out his woman on stage to serenade her with his hit single “Big Big Things”.

Not stopping there, the Chocolate City signee lifted his woman as he usually does to hefty women in his shows. The crowd immediately cheered for the duo.

Watch the video below:

Davido’s cousin and Young Jonn trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

ero___dalo:

"Big big things president and Firstlady of big big things."

nikosxjigg:

"Jiggy living to the world babyyy."

whereisveeee:

"DAVIDO DEY ON GUARD FOR THIS IN CUZZO O ..... MY BADDEST."

big_teekayfx:

"I be Fc, I be 30bg ,I be outsider. As per say dem Dey make us proud outside Nigeria one love."

w__e__e__z__y___:

"You keep carrying girls on stage every time. I’ll carry you at my next show."

dear___bami_22:

"E sweet my body ehh 😂😂 I love to see them together."

endysound_:

"If you finally find that particular one ur proud , you'll show her off effortlessly."

vibe_with_dave:

"Davido go just watch this thing weak."

therealblizzy6:

"Main girl no gree you go carry me too for stage."

whatsdisgram:

"Lol this is definitely an apology move 😂 he dun be lifiting too many girls lately."

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Source: Legit.ng