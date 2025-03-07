Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to publicly show love to his father, Pete Edochie

The legendary movie star turned the milestone age of 78 on March 7, 2025, and his son celebrated him in style

Yul Edochie’s birthday message to his father, Pete Edochie, drew the attention of many netizens who joined to celebrate

Legendary actor Pete Edochie’s 78th birthday was celebrated in style by one of his sons, Yul Edochie.

On March 7, 2025, Pete Edochie clocked a new age and his son, Yul, took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie celebrates Pete Edochie's 78th birthday. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul posted a series of admirable photos of his father and accompanied the snaps with a lengthy caption, where he showered praises on the legendary movie star.

The controversial actor described his dad, Pete, as the biggest name in Nollywood, one of Nigeria’s greatest icons, a wonderful father, a good man and more.

Not stopping there, Yul also shared words of prayer for his 78-year-old father. The young actor prayed for God to continue to lead his dad while wishing him many more good years.

In his words:

“The Lion of Africa. One of Nigeria’s greatest icons. The biggest name in Nollywood. A great man. A Legend. A good man. A wonderful father. Happy 78th birthday Dad. @peteedochie Ebubedike!

"Wishing you many more beautiful and blessed years. May God lead you always. Ezigbo mmadu. My man for life. Love you forever Dad. ❤️❤️❤️”

See his post below:

Peeps react as Yul celebrates Pete Edochie’s birthday

Yul Edochie’s 78th birthday message to his father, Pete, drew the attention of several social media users. Some of them joined the actor to wish the celebrant well.

Alvaro_collectionz2 said:

“Happy birthday sir ❤️❤️.”

Official_checheluv said:

“Happy birthday daddy.”

Fred_cosmas_01 wrote:

“Happy birthday Living Legend 👏.”

Pete Edochie clocks 78, Yul celebrates. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Ehisomonluku said:

“He is not one of the greatest icon.. He is the icon itself, the greatest of all time, a living legend.. Happy birthday sir🎁🧁❤️🙏.”

Donsinglefilms said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ Happy glorious birthday Lion of Africa....Enyi Ndigbo!”

Young_mula187 said:

“More life Legend🙏🏾❤️✍🏾”

Patrickbelindaujunwa said:

“Happy birthday God father❤️.”

Blemishcarecosmetics_nig wrote:

“Happy birthday DADDY 😍.”

Tinakorryofficial wrote:

“Happy birthday Ebubedike na Nteje, wish you many more years in good health Amen 🙌.”

Randosmedia said:

“Happy Birthday to the Father of Nollywood ❤️.”

Classic_ulo said:

“At 78 you have a lot to boost of him hmmmm wondering which of your sons will have so much to write on your birthday 10 years from now unless you stop moving m@d. Hey calm down don't rush to comment under this comment cos I won't be reading!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Seer shares prophecy about Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, sent a warning to the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, about 2025.

In a video on his TikTok page, the clergy was seen saying that the family of the iconic actor should be prepared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng