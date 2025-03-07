Yul Edochie Celebrates Father Pete Edochie’s 78th Birthday in Style: “The Biggest Name in Nollywood”
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to publicly show love to his father, Pete Edochie
- The legendary movie star turned the milestone age of 78 on March 7, 2025, and his son celebrated him in style
- Yul Edochie’s birthday message to his father, Pete Edochie, drew the attention of many netizens who joined to celebrate
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legendary actor Pete Edochie’s 78th birthday was celebrated in style by one of his sons, Yul Edochie.
On March 7, 2025, Pete Edochie clocked a new age and his son, Yul, took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement.
Yul posted a series of admirable photos of his father and accompanied the snaps with a lengthy caption, where he showered praises on the legendary movie star.
The controversial actor described his dad, Pete, as the biggest name in Nollywood, one of Nigeria’s greatest icons, a wonderful father, a good man and more.
Judy Austin shares video of her and Yul Edochie’s 1st son, calls him his twin, netizens kick: “Mr Obasi”
Not stopping there, Yul also shared words of prayer for his 78-year-old father. The young actor prayed for God to continue to lead his dad while wishing him many more good years.
In his words:
“The Lion of Africa. One of Nigeria’s greatest icons. The biggest name in Nollywood. A great man. A Legend. A good man. A wonderful father. Happy 78th birthday Dad. @peteedochie Ebubedike!
"Wishing you many more beautiful and blessed years. May God lead you always. Ezigbo mmadu. My man for life. Love you forever Dad. ❤️❤️❤️”
See his post below:
Peeps react as Yul celebrates Pete Edochie’s birthday
Yul Edochie’s 78th birthday message to his father, Pete, drew the attention of several social media users. Some of them joined the actor to wish the celebrant well.
Alvaro_collectionz2 said:
“Happy birthday sir ❤️❤️.”
Official_checheluv said:
“Happy birthday daddy.”
Fred_cosmas_01 wrote:
“Happy birthday Living Legend 👏.”
Ehisomonluku said:
“He is not one of the greatest icon.. He is the icon itself, the greatest of all time, a living legend.. Happy birthday sir🎁🧁❤️🙏.”
Donsinglefilms said:
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ Happy glorious birthday Lion of Africa....Enyi Ndigbo!”
Young_mula187 said:
“More life Legend🙏🏾❤️✍🏾”
Patrickbelindaujunwa said:
“Happy birthday God father❤️.”
Blemishcarecosmetics_nig wrote:
“Happy birthday DADDY 😍.”
Tinakorryofficial wrote:
“Happy birthday Ebubedike na Nteje, wish you many more years in good health Amen 🙌.”
Randosmedia said:
“Happy Birthday to the Father of Nollywood ❤️.”
Classic_ulo said:
“At 78 you have a lot to boost of him hmmmm wondering which of your sons will have so much to write on your birthday 10 years from now unless you stop moving m@d. Hey calm down don't rush to comment under this comment cos I won't be reading!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂.”
Seer shares prophecy about Pete Edochie
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, sent a warning to the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, about 2025.
In a video on his TikTok page, the clergy was seen saying that the family of the iconic actor should be prepared.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng