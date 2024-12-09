One could tell that Funke Akindele had so much fun at her movie premiere, which took place on December 8, 2024

Many entertainment industry stars were spotted at the actress' event, as she took them on a journey into the world of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'

A video of Akindele chilling and vibing with TikTok influencers like Peller warmed the hearts of many netizens

Nigerian social media users were pleased to see Funke Akindele having a swell time with some popular TikTok influencers at her movie premiere.

The actress, who hosted the movie premiere of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' in a rather grand event on December 8, 2024, has been trending non-stop.

Many of her fans were thrilled by a new video in which she was spotted with Hamzat 'Peller' Habeeb, Jo Blaq Joseph Oyedare Emmanuel, Jidex and others.

One of the night's highlights was seeing music entertainers D'banj and Lagbaja at the event, who also appeared in the movie.

Lagbaja, whose real name is Bisade Ologunde, is one of the Nigerian veteran music stars who has been off the radar for a long while. At the after-party, he serenaded the audience with his melodious voice, giving fans a nostalgic feeling.

How fans reacted to Funke, Peller's video

@folawumiadekunle092:

"Aunty Funke always show love to the Talented youths👏."

@kitanb:

"Funke understands this game menhhhhhhhhh🙌, she how she came to their level , they look like sets 😂😂😂😂😂."

@bekkyblinks12:

"Hope sege later marry Jenifer make dem born peller 😂😂😂."

@adeola.mi.1:

"Sight@ jidex clothing's on suit."

@princesssikeoye:

"I pray make sege marry jenifa inside the film at last because sege don try for jenifa 😂."

Funke Akindele unravels brains behind her look

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele trended over her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and her look has become a topic of discussion.

In a video, she shared how she felt about the premiere of her movie and opened up about her outfit and accessories.

The movie star revealed the name of her stylist and other people who made her look glamorous for the much-talked-about event.

