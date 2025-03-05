Regina Daniels, a young Nollywood actress, shared what her mother thinks of her in a new TikTok post

The actress, who recently showered praises on her mother, used a song to pass across her message

Mixed reactions have trailed the billionaire's wife's post as some brought up her marriage to Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels is always playful in her posts, like someone who has no iota of care or worry in the world.

The billionaire's wife, who is rumoured to have a troubled marriage with Ned Nwoko, whom she has two children with, made headlines again.

Regina Daniels tells fans what her mother thinks of her. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A new post shared via her TikTok page suggested that she was trying to pass across a message about her mother.

In the post, Regina Daniels used a popular Ghanian song that speaks about someone trying to leave a decent life for a wayward one. The singer claimed that they would go on to have piercings and tattoos.

The actress then went on to conclude that the lyrics of the song were her mother's exact thoughts about her.

Regina Daniels' triggers fans' reactions with her new post. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Regina's post about mum

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Ella Beauty🌹 said:

"Somebody somewhere has screenshot this to goan stress one innocent tailor."

@OYOMA O LILIAN 🇳🇬❤️said:

"Before u do that remember ur oath with sapa.'

@Jessica Simmz said:

"Continue confusing us until we learn how to mind our business and stop talking about rich people’s lives."

@MA_DRI_NA said:

"E fit be say na contract marriage regina and ned do just like janetjackson and her ex husband ... help me gain popularity and win election then I'll pay you so so amount for soso years."

@Last born 🥰👌🎀🎀❤️😘 said:

"Who notice she don comont the oat papa give her as weeding ring 💍🤣🤣🤣."

@T_joseph_ said:

"Regina served pepper for people who don't know to mind their business 😂😂😂y'all gonna be shocked she's ok with her husband."

@Wonderboy99 said:

"Madam rest u think say Ned go notice u again na cox of my ex left me cox u be her role model buh today both u nd her don chop breakfast irony of life."

@STARLIGHT said:

"Sometimes I normally ask myself if God dey do partial in creating human being, how God go carry riches wey suppose reach thousands people carry give one person. Make others dey suffer."

@Joeche💋😘🇱🇷 said:

"Una dey drag person wey they think about which video to post the next day 😂😂😂. I love her."

@585657267250 said:

"If you wish someone's evil it shall follow u n ur generation this girl dnt harm no one livin life rich n minding her business. Una start fake story abt Chika Ike she's pregnant for her man not Ned🙄."

Regina Daniels splashes $30k on Rolex Watch

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniel, the wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko, has been disturbing the gram for some time now.

Regina, who has been in a crisis with her man, showed off her newest acquisition for all to see on the gram.

The rich youngster posted a photo of her new Rolex watch and displayed the price, leaving many of her fans gasping for breath.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng