Nollywood star Funke Akindele has once again cemented her position as the queen of Boxoffice in the Nigerian film industry

Her latest release, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has just pushed Cinema sales to N1 Billion in just 14 days

This astonishing feat has spread joy across the faces of not only Funke Akindele but her fans and the entire cast and crew of the masterpiece

Funke Akindele, the box office queen, has done it again with her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, which started showing in cinemas on Friday, December 13, and hit N1 billion in just 14 days.

Recall that the movie was recently recognized as Nollywood's biggest opening weekend. It also clinched the feat of being the biggest opening weekend in 2024.

Fans rejoice as Funke Akindele breaks her own record.

Source: Instagram

This feat has shocked many social media users, who dragged her for doing too much promotion for the movie.

The actress Funke Akindele's newest achievement was announced via Filmone's official Instagram page. She was hugely celebrated by her fans and Nigerians, who have massively supported the talented

See the post below:

Funke Akindele's new record trends online

The actress' fans have also showered her with accolades and congratulatory messages. Read some comments below:

@mo_bimpe:

"AUNTY FUNKEEEEE 👏👏🙌🙌🙌."

@ariyiikedimples:

"Queen of Box office."

@jazzycares_:

"Dear Multi choice, MNet whatever, please keep your AMVCA 🙏🏽 we no want again."

@papi_tobzzy__:

"Yasss ooo..omologo .. even with bad pr and reviews you came out stronger."

@ayometide:

"Awon oni propaganda isonu. We won❤️."

@ayosojumiadeniyi:

"No be sere-sere cambia."

@missphecass:

"Is God not wonderful?😍😍😍😍😍."

@hafbamproperties:

"I said it!!!! The next update after the 7 something will be in Billions and it has happened!!! Congratulations."

Funke Akindele's movie breaks record in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that multi-award-winning actress Funke Akindele sold out the second screen for her film Everybody Loves Jenifa, which will be released in the UK on December 20, 2024.

Akindele shared the news on her Instagram page today, December 15, 2024, and thanked her fans immensely.

The energetic star claimed this is the first time a Nigerian film has had such a successful UK premiere.

Source: Legit.ng