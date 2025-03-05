Nigerians were curious to know if Priscilla Ojo has begun practising her new faith-Islam after seeing her new post with her man, Juma

Recall that Priscy who joined the Islamic faith by way of marriage, and is still very new, shared new loved-up videos with her husband

The Nigerian influencer, is, however, getting slammed in the comments about posting such during the holy month of Ramadan

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, now Priscy Mkambala, has riled her fans up following her new social media post.

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, it is now news that when a non-Muslim marries into a Muslim family, it is customary that she is given a Muslim name, to fully welcome her into her husband's home.

Fans ask if Priscy is not fasting after she shared a beach post with Juma Jux. Credit: @its.priscy

Priscy shared a new post online, in which she unveiled her new name to her fans. According to her, she now goes by the name "HADIZA MKAMBALA".

Since the unveiling, fans have expected to see her in that light, which is why her new post has triggered backlash. In the said post, Priscy Ojo shared a romantic beach video with her man, Juma Jux.

First, they stood facing each other and shared a few kisses, and the next thing we know, Juma carried her on a piggyback ride, while walking on the beach.

This post prompted many to ask if she was fasting and why she would post such during the holy month.

The post's caption also reads:

"Doing live with my favourite perosn";

See the video below:

Fans react to Prsicy's post during Ramadan

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@LOML 💖said:

"Hadiza, eyin o gbawe ni? “Are y’all not fasting?“ 😂."

@royaldiadem027 said:

"Who noticed she has changed her name from Priscilla ojo to Priscilla Mkambala as her username awwnn,love is so sweet when u are with the right person."

@Tee 🦋 🌹 🇰🇪 said:

"@Priscilla Ojo get me a new phone I wanna take clear photos of u with your person ,you guys look good together 😩🥰."

@peacesamuelaniero1 said:

"I wish you both everlasting love and happiness, may no Man cast evil eyes on you both 🙏❤️❤️."

@mimipee4 said:

"Correct girl , she went for her heart. Glad to see dis from a celebrity with d distractions out there. prissy h u have made us proud in Nigeria."

@Vicky said:

"You deserve all the happiness in the world my love 🥰May the blood of Jesus protect you two ❤️."

@Ellen_Bab💋♥️ said:

They say marry a sweet and caring man and everyday will be Valentine's Day for you 💗💗💗 Enjoy your marriage dear Priscilla 🎁❤️."

Priscy Ojo and fiancé Juma Jux give couple goals

According to a previous post by Legitnfluencer and actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy Ojo, has continued to flaunt her fiancé and Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux.

The singer has shown how much he loves her, and he fondly shares photos of her on his social media page.

This time, he displayed some pictures of himself and his beautiful fiancée which captivated many of their fans.

