Nigerian actor and movie director, Funke Akindele, has shared a new development with her online family

The thespian recently disclosed what she had to do to fit into a new movie character and asked her fans to guess what movie she's working on

Funke Akindele also rolled out pictures that showcased her new look as fans shared their take on it

One thing about Funke Akindele is that she will always give whatever movie character she plays her all - physically, mentally and emotionally.

Nigerians are in awe of the new announcement made by the actress concerning a new movie she is about to release.

Funke Akindele noted that for her new movie, she had to lose about 12 kg to be able to fit into the character. The actress and mother of twins also paired up the post with pictures that depicted her new look, while asking her fans to guess the movie title.

Funke Akindele shared what she had to do to fit into a movie character. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The actress' acting prowess has always marvelled her fans, who often wonder where she gathers her strength from.

It will be recalled that Funke Akindele's newly premiered movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ) has grossed over N1.5 billion in box office sales. This is an incredible feat, a history maker and a record breaker.

Funke's post caption reads:

"I gained an extra 12kg to fit into this new character! Can you guess the title of the movie? #comingsoon."

See the new post below:

Funke Akindele spurs online reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayosojumiadeniyi said:

"That's how to know a true thespian. When they sacrifice things to become a particular character. I remember when you had to gain weight for FAR FROM HOME, too. You know your craft, Momma, and you are DEDICATED to it!!!🙌 I'm watching and learning every day."

@sassytianah said:

"How will someone gain weight just to fit in for a movie 😩 This auntie na Legend 😍."

@chicn_fabrtw said:

"Imagine struggling to loose some weight and you finally achieved it, then you have to gain more weight to fit into a character just to make us learn, laugh and enjoy movies 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 It’s beyond human imagination. God bless every hustle 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

@everythingfurniture.ng:

"Where’s that person that said she should hit the gym few weeks ago ? Now you know it was for a purpose right?"

@churchboi2o2 said:

"Jesus Christ another one coming we are not even done with ELJ @funkejenifaakindele who are you 😮 your energy is from above."

@adedoyinaderonke_ said:

"Finding meee is near!!!!!! Get ready for this new character it’s a tsunami!!! something different from the desk of Funke Akindele network😍😍."

Funke Akindele excitedly celebrates

In a previous report by Legit.ng, prominent Nigerian actress Funke Akindele emerged as the winner of the best actress category in the Legit Entertainment Awards.

The Nigerian actress, who was so amazed by her win, celebrated her feat on her social media page.

She shared the exciting news with the world and thanked the Legit team, adding that her win was for her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng