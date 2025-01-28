Nigerian actress and wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, has gone online to express her joy in finding genuine love

Judy, who often falls on the wrong side of many netizens due to her marriage to Yul Edochie wrote about love and money

Austin stated in her post that many should pray for love as much as they pray for money while sharing other things

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, became the envy of many social media users after she shared a social media post about love and money.

Judy informed all those who cared to listen that she had been on honeymoon enjoying herself for some days now.

Judy Austin says she has been on honeymoon with her man, Yul Edochie. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

She advised Nigerian women via her official Instagram handle to pray for true and genuine love as much as they pray for money, as nobody wants to end up living a miserable rich life.

Judy Austin, who is constantly facing backlash from her in-law, Rita Edochie and other critics, wrote:

"Been on honeymoon since Sunday. And I can tell you one thing for free.....Pray for true and GENUINE LOVE as much as you pray for money!!! Nobody wants to be a miserable and lonely Rich person. When you have God, Love and Money, it's truly HEAVEN ON EARTH. Ihope y'all are having a wonderful day today??? Love Always."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Judy Austin shares a new post about money and love on social media. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Judy Austin, some days ago, slammed Nigerian women who stressed their husbands and failed to submit to their will. She stated that irrespective of a man's social standing, he remains the head of the family and should be treated as such.

The actress also went on to share the benefits of respecting one's husband.

Judy's post sparked mixed reactions online

Read some of the comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@realtruthlover said:

"Queen May success go pain Judy Obasi for life. 🔥🔥🔥 you go drop quotes tire."

@ify_royaldamsel commented:

"So she's saying May is Rich and miserable 😂😂 the karma that will befall Judy I will be alive to see it Amen."

@okeke_ifunanya_jennifer said:

"We witnessed how her birthday was as dry as the Sahara Desert with Judy, Augusta and Yul in one hotel room, while Queen May's birthdays are always a shutdown with magnitudes of people celebrating her in the OPEN not behind closed doors, but she get mind call someone lonely🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@9jasingles_partner_connects said:

"Take the message leave the messenger alone if it's possible for you. She made a lot of sense. 😍."

@rohicha stated:

"Always looking out for a way to validate her demonic act."

@_cherii_coco reacted:

"Coming from someone wey never commot from Nigeria even after snatching Yul.... Small vacation for Ghana una no see money go😂."

Yul Edochie accused of shading estranged wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie shared a video of him and his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, during an outing.

The Nollywood actor, who is known for his public display of affection with Judy Austin, expressed thanks to God for making him find her.

Yul Edochie's video and caption have, however, been considered a shade at his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng