Nigerian singer Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently trolled billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote

In a video making the rounds online, the 30BG boss’ rich dad referred to Dangote as a small boy and his junior brother

The clip went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from many netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently fired shots at one of the world’s billionaires, Aliko Dangote.

Just recently, several billionaires and dignitaries gathered at FirstBank’s 40-storey building headquarters in Eko Atlantic for an event and Davido’s dad, Aliko Dangote, Dele Momodu and others were in attendance.

Nigerians react as Davido's billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke calls Dangote a small boy. Photos: @aliko_dangotegcon, @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

In a clip that was posted on Instagram by Dele Momodu, the 30BG boss’ billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, was seen having a chat with Dele Momodu, James Ibori and Dangote when he started firing shots at his close friend and fellow billionaire, Aliko.

The video showed the moment Davido’s father called Dangote a small boy as he claimed to be older than him. According to Adedeji Adeleke, Dangote is his junior brother.

In his words:

“Do you know Dangote is my junior brother? Come, I’m older than you, you’re a small boy.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Davido’s dad calls Dangote a small boy

The video of Davido’s father’s banter with Dangote spread on social media and it raised a series of hilarious reactions. Many netizens noted that Adedeji Adeleke might even be richer than the northern billionaire businessman.

Davido's dad calls Dangote a small boy. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

I_am_khemyte said:

“I practically practiced the laughter, so lemme go and work harder to recreate this video.”

Efe_anuge_ said:

“If I dey dia middle I for Jus dey laugh😂😂 wow so funny sir😂😂 Atije atimu laughter😂.”

hitrios.ca wrote:

“They are just joking as friends. Mar 6 1957 vs April 10 1957 😂😂 Rich people no get wahala 😂.”

Ayomipeskitchen said:

“He say why are you lying 😂, I love old friends banter. Remember the other one at Pres. Obasanjos event recently😂.”

Saucemg wrote:

“😂😂😂😂see as billionaire joke dey sweet me 😍 Chaai I gaz reach there oh.”

Gafaramooofficial said:

“Make I just laugh sha 😂.”

Neyokingofficial said:

“I will never be poor 🙏.”

Tej45 wrote:

“I already laugh like that , remaining the money. Progress 💪”

_omobolaji__bob2y said:

“Rich men Dey wyn each other, Poor man Dey imagine who get money pass 😂.”

007_misfit_ said:

“He say why are u lying naw 😂😂😂😂 like father like son ❤️.”

Iverstor_hay_zed said:

“I will never be broke in my life 🥺🙏.”

Lilbenny01 said:

“Two rich men , different tribe , different religion but been friends for years, growing and stacking bags together , but there’s one Tunde and Obi struggling to make ends meet and they are trolling each other everyday on twitter cos of their tribe 😂. I will never be power 🤲.”

Davido celebrates dad's birthday

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido recently gushed over his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, as he marked his birthday.

According to him, his father was an angel in human form. He affirmed his love for his father and thanked him for all he has been doing.

The Awuke crooner also wished his father a happy birthday in his post.

Source: Legit.ng