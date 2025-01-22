Veteran Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has recently spoken about singer Davido’s wealth in comparison to that of his billionaire dad

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Chatta was seen discussing with some youths as he explained why Davido is an elder

Ibrahim Chatta’s claim in the video made the rounds online and started a discussion among netizens

Nigerian actor Ibrahim Chatta recently claimed that singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is richer and more influential than his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

It all started when the film star was captured on video speaking to some youths about the concept of respect and age.

Nigerians react as Ibrahim Chatta says Davido is richer and more influential than his billionaire father. Photos: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis, @aadeleke_01

In the viral clip shared on Instagram by @kingofprank_1, Ibrahim Chatta was heard speaking about how he always greets the late Alaafin of Oyo’s young wife, Queen Badira, with respect despite her young age. He says she is still a queen and the wife of someone he holds in high esteem.

Speaking further, Chatta discussed how respect is not a matter of a person’s age but of their ‘doings’. According to the Nollywood star, an elder is a person who has achieved great exploits.

Chatta gave the example of Alexander the Great, who died at a young age but did great things that many other powerful men could not match.

The Nigerian actor also spoke of Davido being an elder despite being a young guy from a wealthy family. According to Ibrahim Chatta, even though the 30BG boss’ father is a billionaire, Davido is more rich and influential with his ‘doings’.

In his words:

“A young person who has things of elders, don’t count their age, they are not children. Alexander The Great started ruling the world at the age of 20 and he died at the age of 33. Everything he achieved, Julius Ceaser, Adolf Hiltler, nobody met up with his achievements but he died at 33, he had completed his lifetime. And you’re calling that kind of person a child? He’s not a child o, you’re only counting his age but he’s an elder. Wizkid is an elder. The day I sat down with Davido, I was just looking at all the people surrounding him, people who were ready to be killed before you could get to him. He’s an elder. Okay, Davido’s dad is a billionaire that has been doing big things in his family, their family is one of wealth, but doesn’t Davido shine differently among the others? Davido’s dad is rich but not like Davido. If Davido’s dad is passing by you might not even recognise him if he comes to Oyo. Davido can’t walk past in Akesan, people would tear him apart, stampede will happen.”

See the video below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Chatta's comment about Davido

Ibrahim Chatta’s comparison of Davido’s wealth with his father’s own drew the attention of several Nigerians after the video went viral. Read what some of them had to say about it:

9012np said:

“That bro is too good with words.. i despite it 😒”

grazelyhairs said:

“That is the prayer of every parent .My children are greater and more influential than I am.”

dj_student_ogoibile_ said:

“He didn't say he his Richer than his father what he says is that people know David pass him Papa.”

Laflawal_ said:

“I just love this man with no reason.”

adeolaawokoya commented:

“Using Davido has a main subject of focus, debate that Mooney is bigger than popularity!”

sammy_kush99 commented:

“Baba no differentiate popularity and riches.”

Peraskitchen wrote:

“For people who don’t understand Yoruba .. and also people who lack comprehension.. lemme do u the honors !!! In summary he said Davido’s dad may be rich .. but pass through some places and a lot won’t even recognize him.. but Davido will pass through that same place and crowd that will gather will ‘tear’ him ..In a nutshell May our children supersede all in a good deeds and areas of life .. May they be more honored and influential than us bijahi rosululah 🙏🏾”

bobbycruise wrote:

“Receive sense readers. He clearly states that Having wealth and fame command more influence than having only wealth. Saying Dad's rich n wealthy, but d son commands more becos of his fame. Do you knw that Davido has connected his Dad to many Africans' Presidents and dignitaries in d world? Shatta knws what he is saying. Moreover, u dont knw where d conversation started from, dont just judge from little u heard.”

fortune__25 commented:

“Comprehension is hard for many of you.”

sauceprince1 wrote:

“He is saying, Davido’s influence can’t be compared to that of his dad. He also said, Davido is more recognized because he can be easily spotted than his dad. He ended everything with prayers, and everyone said, Amen!”

Officialkorope said:

“You just gotta love this man and respect him more when you realize that he’s a secondary school dropout… True definition of ; Against all odds.”

ykn_oy wrote:

“Did y’all bother to watch or yall just commenting without watching?”

dj_y_bee said:

“This man is just intelligent….”

easy_elijoe wrote:

“Words from a wise man🙌🙌”

adebayomuhammed006 said:

“No be lie.”

officialbouya said:

“It takes only the wise one to understand d message he’s trying to pass there.”

danielfamogun said:

“Baba Davido, Olowo ko to Davido "He is rich but not as famous as Davido" that's what he meant. To buttress his point, he said Davido'a father can step out unnoticed but Davido can never try that because he is world famous.If you don't understand Yoruba, ask. Don't misconstrue his words.”

Davido's dad donates N1 billion to church

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Afrobeats superstar Davido, made a considerable monetary donation to a famous Lagos church.

The billionaire was at The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount Zion National Headquarters, Tejuosho, Surulere, for the thanksgiving service of his late mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke.

Apart from Gov Ademola Adeleke's funny dance steps when he was called on stage, the highlight of the event was the moment Davido's dad made a donation of N1bn to the church.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

