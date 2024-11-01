Davido's hype man Spesh is in an excited mood after he acquired a new home and shared the news online on Friday, November 1

He noted that the mansion became his latest achievement after he turned Halloween Day on October 31 into a good one

Spesh also spoke about his haters in the caption of his property which got the attention of netizens and they described his behaviour as childish

Davido's hypeman Edward Chukwuma Ijah, aka Spesh, has shared what it felt like to acquire a new mansion and he posted the good news on his Instagram page.

Davido's hypeman Spesh acquires a new mansion. Image credit: @specialspesh, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Spesh, who gave a hint of being a follower of the popular prayer platform New Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), he turned the evil of Halloween, which was celebrated on Thursday, October 31, into a good day.

He said that he does not expect many Instagram likes for his wins and he addressed those who hate him. However, the hypeman said he would teach as many who were interested in how he achieved his wins.

Some netizens tackled him for addressing haters and speaking about the number of likes he expected on his post. Others congratulated him without any observation of his caption.

See Spesh's post in the slides below:

Reactions to Davido's hypeman Spesh's mansion

Check out some of the reactions to Spesh's post below:

@_iamsheila__:

"Celebrate your wins and forget your haters."

@consigliere_code10:

"That’s a $150k house in Atlanta and it’s mortgaged. For someone who makes so much noise online and probably does shady things too, you will expect more. All na fake life, like oga like hype man."

@dipo.michael:

"He said don’t expect much likes, so childish."

@liz_world25____:

"Congratulations to him!!! One of Davido’s most loyal team members."

@talktocloud_gram:

"He go contain you like this, you should have gone for a bigger one. Spesh money na water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng