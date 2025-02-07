American rapper Kanye West has reacted to the criticisms that have trailed the weird look of his wife Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards

He said that he did not choose the transparent custom outfit for his wife but he approves of what she wears

The Jesus Walks hitmaker added that he was not a feminist but a billionaire, and he slammed poor people

American singer Kanye West has opened up after he was heavily slammed by netizens over the controversial custom outfit his wife Bianca Censori wore at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Bianca's transparent outfit exposed all the sensitive parts of her body. This infuriated many people who accused Kanye of disrespecting, humiliating, and degrading his wife.

Kanye West reacts as netizens slam him over his wife Bianca Censori's Grammy attire. Image credit: @kanyewest

Source: Twitter

The singer cared less about what people said about him and noted that he was not a feminist. Besides, he has dominion over his wife and he is a billionaire.

Kanye reacts to criticisms over wife's outfit

According to Ye, as the singer is also called, his wife will not listen to ladies with little financial capabilities.

He noted that he doesn't force his wife to do what she does not want. However, she can't do what she wishes without his approval.

The Jesus Walks hitmaker added that he does not respect any living being but he loves some people and gives them favour.

Speaking about one of his staff who said he doesn't like Bianca's outfit, he said he sacked the person. However, some netizens said that his action was unfair and he was acting like a bully.

See Kanye West's first tweet below:

See Kanye West's second tweet below:

Reactions to Kanye-West's response to wife's Grammy outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Kanye West speaks about the criticisms he got over his wife's weird Grammy look. See some of them below:

@GodFixIt commented:

"Sounds like a lovely marriage of unholy matrimony."

@MrsMonnica reacted:

"You’re so annoying at this point. You’re demanding attention."

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"Boy I know you couldn't wait to regain your billionaire status just so that you could get back to these rants."

@therealIce commented:

"How did Kim Kardashian put up with you."

@frosty_web3 said:

"Try image posting for higher reach."

@SwearJar commented:

"Sounds like the guy, your staff, has a good head on his shoulders."

@Ceo_Branding stated:

"Because that was pretty wild! Why’d you even make her do that? What is the point? Just attention?"

@retardioalex said:

"Bro is bullying everybody now. Bring back bullying."

@riyanreeks reacted:

"Is that not an unfair termination to your staff? lol."

Kanye West, wife's unclad display trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to pull a stunt at the just-concluded Grammy Awards.

The controversial love birds were both spotted on the red carpet and the woman bared herself out to the camera flashlights before them.

However, there were conflicting reports on how the rap mogul and his wife left the crowded event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng