Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama Helen has caused a stir online

The young woman who cried out to Nigerians to help her fight for her and her son's wellness shared a video displaying her faith

This came after Afrobeats star Burna Boy offered to intervene in their situation; Helen's reaction post calling on God's assistance has got many talking

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu)'s alleged Kenyan baby mama Helen has continued to gain the attention of Nigerians online.

Legit.ng reported that the young mother cried out to Nigerians for help regarding her and her little son's living conditions.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama called on God to help her. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @hellen_ati, @chiomajesus

Source: Instagram

Following that, Afrobeats international star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, who is currently in an online feud with the celebrity barman, offered to assist.

Burna Boy, who had already gifted Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel $30K, opted to relocate Hellen to Nigeria and see through her son's education.

Cubana Chiefpriest alleged baby mama posts Chioma Jesus

Amid the ongoing drama, Helen took to her Instagram page to share a video of one of Chioma Jesus' gospel songs, "Okemmuo", featuring Mercy Chinwo.

Captioning her video, Helen wrote:

"God will fight my battle for me in Jesus Christ's name, amen."

See her video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Lucky Udu, a Nigerian content creator, contacted the young Kenyan lady who claims to be Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama, on Burna Boy's behalf.

This was after a video of her shedding emotional tears online and complaining about her son's welfare went viral.

After her video caught the attention of Burna Boy, he instructed Lucky Udu to find her for him. Less than an hour following the singer's instructions, Lucky Udu posted on social media that he had a video call with Hellen.

Cubana Chiefpriest alleged baby mama spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uwacandy1:

"She never reach Nigeria she don dey sing with her husband CP dialect already 😂 Nigeria na water 💦 welcome daughter of the soil."

emmaliya_herbs_enhancement:

"Hmmmm.... This one na spiritual battle o."

odogwukiwi:

"I hope everything works out well for you and your son & if truly the son is his we will love our Nigerian Son and the mother have a good life in Nigeria 👏. Ehen by the way to all of una wey follow me come here for me Na person wey go release Nnamdi Kanu be the main king."

pearlsempire2024:

"Well make una nor feel say I dey attack this babe oh, but I go just quite watch as all this go unfold."

scope2dtee:

"Odg na real water 💧 is already fall in your life, cp na blood way ticker than water 💧 😑 make una reason am well ooo."

issa_coker:

"God is about to change ur life frm grass to grace🔥 @burnaboygram na u be d real Odogwu na water."

pascal.shoke:

"Hellen Aoko hahahahahahahahhaa nah you be this ??? Your hustle don reach here ??? I go cast you finish hahahaha."

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng