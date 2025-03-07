The EFCC Kano Zonal Directorate secured the conviction of Hauwa Abdullahi Ibrahim for smuggling an undeclared sum of $1,154,900 and SDR135,900 Saudi Riyals into Nigeria

Ibrahim was apprehended at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and pleaded guilty to money laundering charges

The undeclared money was ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government after court found her guilty as charged

Kano, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kano Zonal Directorate secured the conviction of Hauwa Abdullahi Ibrahim for smuggling an undeclared sum of $1,154,900 and SDR135,900 Saudi Riyals from Saudi Arabia into Nigeria.

Ibrahim was jailed after pleading guilty to a two-count charge of money laundering before Justice S. M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

Court Convicts Woman Who Came to Nigeria with Over a Billion Naira

Source: Twitter

The conviction followed her arrest by Nigeria Customs Service officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Details of the arrest and investigation

Ibrahim was apprehended for attempting to smuggle the undeclared funds into Nigeria, failing to declare them as required by law. Following her arrest, the Nigeria Customs Service handed her over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

The EFCC charged Ibrahim with two counts of money laundering under Section 3(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. Upon her arraignment, she pleaded guilty to both charges.

Court proceedings and forfeiture order

During the court proceedings, the prosecution's counsel, Musa Isah, reviewed the facts of the case and presented exhibits, including the undeclared amount.

Justice Shuaibu allowed Ibrahim to narrate her story, during which she claimed to have been deceived by an individual named Nafiu in Saudi Arabia.

Despite her plea for mercy, Justice Shuaibu convicted her and ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared money to the Federal Government in line with Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

About EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement and anti-graft agency established in 2003.

The EFCC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes, including money laundering, advance fee fraud (419 fraud), and other forms of corruption. The agency operates under the EFCC Establishment Act of 2004 and has its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The EFCC's mission is to eradicate economic and financial crimes through prevention, enforcement, and coordination, with core values of integrity, professionalism, courage, and collaboration.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is interrogating former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

The former minister is being interrogated over allegations of misappropriation, procurement violations, and the diversion of public funds amounting to N138,413,253.89. According to Vanguard, a reliable source disclosed that Ohanenye arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

It was gathered that the former minister allegedly diverted the funds earmarked for the 2023 budget of the ministry for personal use. The former minister allegedly diverted money intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng