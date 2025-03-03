Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest was elated after bagging the Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year award

The nightlife entrepreneur celebrated with his beloved wife Angel and some top politicians and socialites

Cubana’s right hand man Davido’s reaction to the good news caught the attention of many as they shared their observations

Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has been honoured with the Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year award for his great achievements in entertainment and social impact.

Recognising the accolade from the newspaper, the ecstatic nightlife tycoon took to social media to pour his heart out.

Davido celebrates with Cubana Chiefpriest who won an award. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @davido

Source: Instagram

The entertainment hype man known for his vibrant lifestyle noted that what's coming next is going to be even greater than everything they've accomplished so far combined.

He thanked the news platform for the recognition and mentioned that this support has motivated him to keep striving for greater success.

Sharing pictures of him, his wife and friends, CP, as he is fondly called by fans, wrote:

“What’s Coming Is Bigger Than All We Have Done Over These Years Put Together. Thank You So Much Sun☀️ News For This Encouragement. This Is A Major Kick For Us To Do More. Hospitality🫶🏽 Na Water.”

See his post below:

Obi Cubana, the socialites’ former boss, was also spotted in one of the group photographs.

On the evening before the event, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of himself excited over the night’s celebration.

He highlighted that he was honoured alongside top figures in the society.

Cubana Chiefpriest is happy to have bagged an award. Credit: @chiefpriestcubana

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest’s award

The renowned Afrobeats star and best friend to the socialite shared in his joy by commenting under his post.

Davido noted how influential he was in the industry as he joined in the celebration. He wrote:

“Congrats BIG NAME.”

Watch CP's video here:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s award trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chinnypaulcleaners wrote:

"Na the cleanliness of the picture is I dey look.... Congratulations CP.. u no small."

official_doctor_zo said:

"You can’t help but to love CP! @cubana_chiefpriest Congratulations! From 🇨🇦🇨🇦."

davidthegear wrote:

"Discover the secrets to success, resilience, and innovation with Money Na Water : 10 Lessons from Cubana Chief Priest's Instagram posts. This book is inspired by the life and journey of one of Nigeria's most influential hospitality moguls."

therealzakari said:

"Davido’s close friend, Cubana Chief Priest, wins The Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year 2024. Congrats to him! This recognition can’t be bought—you have to earn it."

kalisto_karl wrote:

"Dear @cubana_chiefpriest. On behalf of Karl Hospitality Group. I would like to congratulates you on this remarkable achievement! Warmest congratulations on your achievement and many more to come, I wish you even more success in the future. Remember to carry the upcoming hospitality Guys along. God bless ."

Speed Darlington appreciates Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng reported earlier that controversial rapper Speed Darlington shocked the internet by revealing that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest helped him in prison.

The Baby Oil hitmaker narrated how the celebrity barman worked with his legal team to secure his release.

While appreciating Chiefpriest for his kind gesture, he went on to hail him for joining him to fight Burna Boy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng