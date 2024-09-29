BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke has been dragged into BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama

Just recently, after Onyeka’s face-off with Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe, a negative post about her was shared on Mercy’s verified X page

Shortly after, another post was published of Mercy blaming her handler for the negativity while apologising to Onyeka’s team

Former BBNaija winner Mercy Eke made headlines following a tweet shared on her X page about No Loose Guard housemate, Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not.

One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page. In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins. Not stopping there, it was added that they had no gold.

BBNaija fans react as Mercy Eke blames handler for negative tweet about Onyeka. Photos: @officialmercyeke, @itsonyekachigbo

See a screenshot of the deleted post below:

Mercy Eke dissociates self from Onyeka slander

Shortly after the controversial tweet went viral, it was quickly deleted and Mercy shared another post.

In the new tweet, the BBNaija Pepper Dem winner claimed that it was her handler responsible for the negative tweet about Onyeka and that she was sad to be waking up to such drama on her birthday.

According to Mercy, she could not believe that the handler who was supposed to be posting content about her birthday decided to slander Onyeka on her platform.

The BBNaija winner added that she had left all things about BBNaija behind and she was saddened to see the negativity on her page being directed towards a housemate she even liked.

Mercy apologised to Onyeka’s team for the post and noted that the only reason she wasn’t posting her handler’s real page was because she didn’t want people to drag her.

See her tweet below:

BBNaija fans react to Mercy Eke’s post

As expected, Mercy Eke’s post drew the attention of many BBNaija fans. Read what they had to say about the drama below:

This tweep said she owed no one an explanation:

Sim condemned her for saying she had left BBNaija behind:

This tweep said they knew Mercy could not have posted the initial tweet:

Chrisbeauty told Mercy to tag her handler:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Tiwadiamondcollections_backup:

“Damage control..... after bbn brought her to limelight, I remembered she said she was too busy to watch the show.”

Callmhe_henry:

“Cap......we know the scope 😂.”

Adire_hq:

“At least she don give Onyeka free highlight from the outside 😂😂😂😂 oshey.”

Bellaluxuryhairline:

“We all know mercy can’t tweet this.”

Christy._love20;

“If mercy said it was her handler then it was her handler 🤷🏻‍♀️Happy birthday Lambo.”

Callmemira9:

“That's not mercy!!!! On her birthday?? She's not a bitter person!!! Mercy I Stan!!”

_oyiza:

“I don’t think mercy would ever tweet that, not even today that’s her birthday. Even with the clarification people won’t still believe her, she clarify or not, you people will still drag he either ways.”

Mheenarh__:

“I’m not a Mercy’s fan but honestly I believe her. Mercy no get wahala like this tbh.”

Jaymarvy_skinnyboo:

“I believe her 💯 Mercy doesn’t shade people, much more when they haven’t done anything to her.”

munapeters:

“Own it with your full chest..Not like u lied tho.”

donprettychiamaka:

“It’s probably a mistake from the handler. Mercy is a sweet girl, she can tweet such hateful stuff.”

Rhuthee recounts fight with Wanni & Handi

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija's housemate Rhuthee opened up about her fight with Wanni and Handi.

During her media rounds, the mother-of-one was asked what she accused the twins of when they fought.

Contrary to what the majority think, Rhuthee has insisted that most of her words were true.

