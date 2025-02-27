Nigerian international star Burna Boy is currently trending online after a reported leaked audio accused him of not fulfilling his promise

In the leaked tape, Socialite Sophia Egbueje narrated to her friend Ama Reginald how the singer promised to buy her a Lamborghini

According to Sophia, this made her give in to him in the bedroom; she went on to complain about Burna’s attitude after their shared time, triggering reactions from netizens and the singer's PA, Manny

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has been entwined in an online scandal involving Socialite Sophia Egbueje and influencer Ama Reginald.

Reports claim that Sophia and Reginald are allegedly fighting over Burna Boy after a leaked audio tape of their discussion on the singer went viral online.

Leaked audio narrates how Burna Boy allegedly reneged on his promise to buy me a Lamborghini for Sophia Egbueje. Credit: @burnabooygram, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

In the leaked audio, Sophia expressed her disappointment with Ama and accused her of betraying her.

Sophia claimed that Ama urged her to go for a relationship with Burna Boy, but she was later spotted going out with him and his alleged new girlfriend, Chloe Bailey.

Sophia disclosed that she decided to give Burna Boy a chance because he had promised to purchase her a Lamborghini truck and other pricey gifts.

But when he didn't live up to his promises, she said she blocked him after purchasing the automobile with her own money, but she expected Ama and her boyfriend Manny, who is Burna's PA, to talk to the musician on her behalf.

Burna Boy trends online over alleged failed promise. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Sophia recounted how Ama persuaded her to take Burna Boy seriously, saying:

“She is like, ‘Babe, you should take him seriously. You know it’s him that bought Stefflon Don Cullinan. He actually spends money on girls. Just try and take him seriously.”

She added that after confiding in Ama about getting a fancy watch of her own, she discovered that Burna Boy had given Chloe a similar one.

“I bought my watch and knew the person that bought my watch. I don’t know if she went to tell Manny because I’m wondering why Burna bought Chloe a watch when I bought my watch,” she stated.

At the time of this report, Burna Boy and Ama Reginald have not yet addressed the public on the issue.

Burna Boy's PA reacts

As the reports spread like wildfire online, Burna's PA, Manny, took to his Snapchat to share a picture of him and the African Giant crooner laughing.

What caught the attention of many, however, was the vulgar song he chose to play in the background of his post, Opueh by Bhadboi Oml.

See the post below:

Burna Boy's PA's reaction here:

Burna Boy and Sophia trend online

Netizens have since been triggered by the leaked recording, with many blaming Ama Reginald for Sophia's predicament.

See the reactions below:

jayne___sammymere___ wrote:

"Forget cruise and everything! No one actually has a good record with this Ama girl,she has a gutter behavior…"

wendy_adamma said:

"In all this, no one is saying anything about the sister Abi cousin who recorded a confidential conversation."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Lambo for tow tow? I am in the wrong business."

abby__dolll said:

"The friend that leaked that voice recording is next level Jezebel."

yankee_lordy reacted:

"Some girls get mind pass satan … for 30 mins enjoyment make man debit himself 300 million naira take buy u lambo … ur puna na everlasting life. ??"

princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

"Una Odogwu don use audio lambo knack osho free. That’s why I love Davido. It can never be him."

iamperaduaadastra said:

"Lamborghini wey take Burna almost 13yrs before he could buy you wan use 1 doggy collect am 😂😂some girls no dey fear sha."

theradiantjanet wrote:

"I thought they were entrepreneurs? It is well."

king_camillus reacted:

"Kpekus for lambo which kind exchange rate be that."

