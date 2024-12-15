Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko left many gushing over the manner he showed off his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani

The senator shared a video of him, Laila Charani, and their children on an outing amid the recent online feud between his wives

Legit.ng previously reported that Laila Charani and Regina Daniels are no longer friends on social media after a social media confrontation

Nigerian billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko has gained massive accolades online after he shared a fun video of himself, his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani and their children.

In the video that has generated significant buzz online, Ned and his family were seen arriving at a tennis court.

Ned Nwoko and Moroccan Wife turned heads online.

Source: Instagram

The video later showed the politician playing with his wife, and then with peers while his family cheered him in the background.

"Sports and family: the perfect Sunday evening blend with my wife, Laila, and the kids," Ned wrote.

This came days after Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Screenshots showed that the two women, who are married to Senator Ned Nwoko, are no longer friends on the social networking app.

Checks by Legit.ng also revealed that Daniels, who recently marked her wedding anniversary, no longer follows Laila on the app.

However, the reasons for their actions are known, except that fans speculate that the two are no longer on good terms.

See Ned Nwoko’s video below:

Ned Nwoko spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

merit_omalicha_vee_:

"As it should 🙌 and that’s on period 💯✅🙌📌 because why not ✅ respect is a beautiful thing 💯 and that’s truth."

helenogbonna1:

"Beautiful first time seeing you address her as your wife."

ale_ruchi:

"This man is family oriented, I like that for him."

chinenye.ezeeh:

"Sir,we are waiting for our Christmas chicken."

aly_lover_of_jesus_:

"If you did psychology you will understand that as Regina is enjoying, Ned misses her, so he uses Laila to get to her, so she should come back fast. It’s called reverse psycho. Leila is the one they are messing with. Respect is a beautiful things."

everything_sexywears_abuja:

"Respect is a beautiful things."

diorc912:

"Daddy wey dey pamper🙌🙌👏 your family is so cute."

official_ahmatallah:

"May god bless and replenish that good Samaritan will bless you, increase you in all ramifications, reach to that ur heart desires, bless you with good health, long life and prosperity, surprised you too with that thing ur heart so desires, and must especially bless you with peace of lord which is everlasting, more blessings and protection always."

edithofthegoodlife:

"Regina Daniels will not like this 😂😂why y’all saying she’s the one handling her husband’s socials."

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday.

The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

