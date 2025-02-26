VDM has taken another step against Nedu over a voice note that he has friends who deal with substance outside the country

The activist had played the voice note allegedly made by the media personality about himself and his friends

As expected, fans reacted to the video as they shared their take about VDM's action against Nedu

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman has taken another step against Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu over a voice note allegedly made by the media personality.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM and Nedu have been at loggerheads, making allegations against each other on social media. VDM shared a voice note allegedly from Nedu with his fans.

In a new video shared by the activist, he was on his way to different embassies. According to him, he was on his way to the South African embassy to ask them to look into the case of substance dealing by a Nigerian (Nedu) and his friends.

The TikToker also affirmed that he was going to the Moroccan embassy for the same mission and then to the Turkish embassy.

Activist VDM pointed out that he would ask all the embassies that Nedu mentioned in his alleged voice note to investigate the matter.

VDM greets fans

While walking, a few people greeted the activist by calling him Ratel. He was excited to see them hailing him, as he promised a few people autographs before leaving the embassies.

However, his fans were divided in the comments section. Many supported the activist, who likes calling out celebrities, and warned Nedu to be careful with his utterances.

A few others supported Nedu and claimed that the TikToker seemed to have lost focus in his fight against ills in the society.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reaction have trailed the video shared by VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@cre8tivejummy reacted:

"Pablo Nedu for just keep quiet ooo."

@leadersbeautyplace2 commented:

"The real talk and do with evidence no be dworm weñ shout I have evidence with no evidence."

@synoofficial stated:

"Use 18 hours fear women then the remaining 6 hours my guy use am fear VDM."

@officerwinte said:

"If you born pikin finish and you no get one VDM inside nah rubbish u born."

@abiodun_art1 shared:

"If VDM is a daily view for you react to this now let's know ourself."

@i.amsurely wrote:

"That's not a proof you cannot arrest somebody with that voice note. if somebody call you a snitch are you a snitch?. You are doing a great work in some of your doings, but half of the things you talk against is what you do."

Speed Darlington speaks about Nedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined some other Nigerians, who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to share what Nedu Wazobia, the media personality, allegedly told them.

In a video shared by Darlington, he claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Darlington also shared what he planned to do about his marital life after listening to Nedu. Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take on Nedu and the way he talks about other people.

