Nollywood actress Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, have dedicated their baby girl in church after her birth

To mark the child’s dedication, the celebrity couple posted an adorable family video with the baby on social media

Several netizens gushed over the adorable baby while recounting the troubles that trailed Wofai’s marriage to Taiwo Cole

Nigerian actress and comedian, Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, have announced their child’s name after dedicating their baby in church.

On February 23, 2025, Wofai and her man took to their official Instagram pages to share an adorable family video to mark their child’s milestone.

The video consisted of Wofai, her husband Taiwo, her parents and her husband’s mum all rocking matching white and brown outfits while gushing over the baby girl.

Nigerians gush as Actress Wofai Fada and husband's family celebrate child's dedication. Photos: @wofaifada

Wofai’s daughter was all smiles in the clip as her family members took turns carrying her. The Nollywood actress and media personality accompanied the video with a caption where she thanked God for the gift of family, she also revealed her daughter’s name to be Ife.

She wrote:

“With peace , love and everything nice 🙏. Thank you lord for the gift of family ❤️❤️ babydedicationservice #ifegoestochurch”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Wofai Fada celebrates child’s dedication with husband’s family

The video of Wofai Fada celebrating her child’s dedication with her husband, Taiwo Cole’s family, made the rounds on social media and it raised interesting reactions.

Fans wonder if Wofai Fada's husband's family have finally accepted their marriage. Photos: @wofaifada

Recall that Wofai’s marriage to Taiwo Cole was trailed by controversy after his father spoke for the Cole family of Victoria Island and penned down a letter dissociating themselves from the union.

_zaynabssss said:

“So the Cole family don later behave themselves 😂😂😂”

Odocha.sylvia said:

“HRH , the Princess of the Cole Kingdoms, and realms. We celebrate you.”

Parry_and_tara said:

“Family, where life begins and love never ends. This is love❤️.”

Agboola_dammy said:

“Ife Cole of Victoria Island; may you be great in life.”

Etz.nico wrote:

“She’s so cute.”

Gcwabrobes said:

“Awwwww.. She's so adorable 😍😍”

Ayo___tomiwa said:

“The baby brought Healing and Acceptance ❤️”

Zoftig_sucre said:

“Baba Cole don finally accept abi.”

Lannis____ said:

“The world will definitely adjust🥹love won💯”

Tuga_2smart said:

“You wanna reject such an innocent and beautiful baby 😮😍 God said no😍.”

Wofai Fada finally posts baby's face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wofai Fada joined other celebrities in celebrating the Christmas holiday in style. It has become a norm on the Nigerian social media space for couples to rock matching pyjamas on Christmas and share adorable photos.

However, Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, took things a step further by including their newborn baby in the photos.

Recall that the couple had been keeping their child’s face away from the public after news of her birth spread. In a new turn of events, the Nollywood actress finally unveiled her baby’s face in their Christmas photos on her Instagram page.

