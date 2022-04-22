Nigerian music star Runtown has been off his social media accounts for some months with no proof of his whereabouts

This has stirred reactions from some of the singer's fans and followers, with many suggesting he may have retired from music

Before he disappeared from social media, Runtown was set to drop a new album titled Signs, as he also dropped the tracklists

Concerned fans of Nigerian singer Runtown within and outside the country have taken to social media to question the singer's disappearance from social media.

Legit.ng did a check on Runtown's Instagram account and found out the last time he shared a post was in November 2021, when he shared a photo of himself. He had also dropped a hint about his new album titled Sign, which has not been released till date after promising fans to drop it in 2021.

Runtown has been missing in action, prompting fans to ask about his whereabouts. @iruntown

As of the time of this report, Runtown only had six posts on his Instagram page and is not following anyone.

See the post below:

He had also dropped tracklists of the album.

See the post below:

However, a check on his Twitter account revealed the singer's last tweet to have been made in January, where he wished his fans a happy new year.

See the post below:

Since then, Runtown has not been seen online, and the reason for his disappearance is not known.

Fan express worries

Many of the singer's fans have taken to social media to show their concern, as some suggested the singer may have retired.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

george_vicente_1:

"Baba #SoundGod hope say u dey alright we don miss u for a year na update us wetin dey sup."

kennydmw:

"@runtown u know we miss u."

celestinesolu:

"@runtown ..boss hope you're good.... We dn miss you... Me personally no understand d ghost mood... Come show us love with hits."

Adut Akech hints at breakup with singer Runtwon

Some months back, international model Aduk Akech sparked mixed reactions on social media after hinting at a breakup with Nigerian lover, Runtown.

The model hosted a question and answer session on Instagram and a curious follower asked about the status of her relationship

Adut’s response about being single stirred mixed reactions from social media users who had been following their story

