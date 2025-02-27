Late Mohbad's father has granted an interview about the singer and his wife, and how his son died

In the clip, he said that he was going to do a DNA to ascertain his grandson's paternity, and he shared what he would do to Wunmi

Fans were not happy with what the elderly man said as they dragged him in the comment section of the post

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, has granted an interview with Agbaletu TV about his son.

Legit.ng had reported that since the singer died, Mohbad's father has been at loggerheads with his son's widow. He insisted on doing a DNA on Liam to ascertain his paternity.

Mohbad’s Father speaks about his grandson. Photo credit@mohabd_dad/@tattleronng

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Aloba affirmed that he was going to sue Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow for taking Liam, his grandson's to a show when he was just five months old.

According to him, there were smokers where Wunmi took Liam to. He also added that recently, he noticed that Liam was taken to Ibadan Oyo state.

Joseph Aloba speaks about son

Also in the recording, he said that he knew nothing about his son's death. Joseph Aloba insisted that he was going to do a DNA test for Liam.

Mohbad takes picture when he was alive. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He asked questions and insisted that he wanted to know what killed his son. The elderly also disclosed that he was not interested in his son's properties, but just wanted some of his questions to be answered.

Joseph Aloba pleaded with the Lagos state government to come to his aid and ensure that he gets to the root of his son's death. He asked about the forensic test which was supposed to be done on the late singer.

Recall that Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, had accused Aloba of not signing even when she said that she was ready to do a DNA test for Liam.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Joseph Aloba's interview

Reactions have trailed all Aloba said during his interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@crystalmiskey stated:

"Baba ode, you said you know who kpai-d Mohbad and until the DNA, you won't mention the names of the people. All of a sudden, you don't know who kpai-d him and DNA has nothing to do with it again? "

@thefiercequeen:

"I thought he said she wasn’t his wife , no he’s saying she is."

@ejiwunmiphemmy commented:

"This man na wereeee, I don't know why you ppl still dey entertain him capping."

@gloshine hair reacted:

"You want to know what killed your son but you built a house in the space of 2yrs, a worried father like you claimed hmmm una funny sha."

