Speed Darlington has showed interest in settling down with a lady of his choice, but he has some conditions attached to it

He shared a video of the kind of lady that he can date and the amount he has on offer to give to the lady

After hearing the condition he gave, many of his fans reacted in the comment section of his post and advised him as well

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has begun search for a lover.

Speed Darlington, who had a long-running battle with his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, put up a post on social media to alert his fans about it.

Speed Darlington shares video of his spec. Photo credit@speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has been in Abuja for three days, and he was bored. He remarked that he has not seen a lady of his spec.

He shared a video of a lady with heavy backside and moderate chest. The Owa crooner stated that he has not seen a lady with such stature and wanted something like that.

Speed Darling shares budget, condition

Sharing the kind of budget he has for the lady, he said he was willing to offer '40pa'.

In the caption of his post, he also pointed out that marriage was not part of the bargain, but he doesn't mind if the lady can give him a child.

Speed Darlington also affirmed that there were no good ladies to start a relationship with.

Speed Darlington speaks about ladies in new video. Photo credit@speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that ladies were no longer pure, and they were no longer worth investing money on. The music star, added that he was ready to spend his money.

Recall that Speed Darlington had put up a sign post in his village with his picture on it. He also declared search for a wife in 2024.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's post

Fans of the music star shared their observation about his post. Here are some of the comments below:

@son_of_florence029 stated:

"Even this one wey u dey find for abj nor sure Presido,girls don dey fear to linkup with u make u nor go post them."

@coding_tutor_from_scratch shared:

"Akpi your thing no go reach this one oo, I no wan hear you say she no."

@mbjay_official_ said:

"U de find pure lady when u self no be pure. Dangote self no de find pure lady."

@ken.welmer reacted:

ogudu_manfred give me joy, no stress !! Presido and big booty."

@ogudu_manfred commented:

"Oh boy becareful to meet unknown personnel abj no be for children."

@clinton_fitz stated:

"My Presido that 40kpa no fit cook soup o, to chop better soup Na from 100kpa, with good meat etc."

Fan cries out over Speed Darlington's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

Source: Legit.ng