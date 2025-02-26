Entrepreneur Leo Dasilva has opened up about his plans for his death and how he will get his kids involved

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared the moment he would prepare his kids for his death

His post evoked emotions as some netizens remembered when their loved ones passed away while others noted that they understood his point

Entrepreneur Leo Dasilva has stated that when his kids get to a certain level of understanding, he will prepare them for his death.

His post on X (formerly Twitter) was supported by many netizens who admitted that death is inevitable. Hence, they could relate with his decision.

Leo Dasilva's death preparation evokes emotions

Leo, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, caused netizens to remember the death of their loved ones with his tweet.

Others wondered if everything was fine with him since he was still young and he was speaking about death.

See Leo Dasilva's tweet below:

Reactions to Leo Dasilva's death plan

Check out some reactions to Leo Dasilva's post below:

@soberdrunk88 commented:

"If you lost your dad at an early age like I did you will understand he is making MAJOR SENSE!"

@emmanuel_wonders_ said:

"People like us that lost our Dad at tender age will understand him More..... Kai, the pain and all..... My 2 younger siblings don't know my father because they were below 7yrs when he died."

@ajokealadire_abela.2 reacted:

"Death is inevitable and the earlier we understand this the better," gbogbo wa laje gbese iku". May we live long to reap the fruits of our labor Insha Allah/IJMN."

@onome_dynamite stated:

"Abeg don’t leave us oo. This wan wey you reason this kind thing."

@stella_acs__ commented:

"Scary but very understandable. Life is so unpredictable, you don't want them helpless once you leave."

@ndukwu_nwanyinma reacted:

"Death na sure banker, nobody sabi em time and na call everybody must answer when em knock."

@mobolaji_smith commented:

"Death is inevitable, the early the better."

Leo Dasilva on his Bachelor's Eve

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leo Dasilva got married to the love of his life Maryam and it was a beautiful ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

He organised a Bachelor's Eve for himself and his friends and ensured that the venue and date were secured for their activities.

However, he was unable to attend for a reason beyond his control and blamed it on old age which got the reactions of many.

