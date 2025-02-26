Nedu has reacted to the voice note shared by VDM allegedly made by him where he was bragging about substance

VDM had played a voice note where Nedu's voice was allegedly heard saying he has friends who are yahoo boys and dealing with substance

His reaction sparked debate among fans as they remembered what happened to Bobrisky last year

Media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu has reacted to the voice note shared by Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had shared a voice note allegedly about Nedu where he claimed that he has friends who are into yahoo and also dealing with substance. The activist submitted some petitions about it at three embassies.

Nedu shares details about himself. Photo cresdit@verydarkblackman.@neduofficial

In a post on his Instagram story, Nedu washed hands off the voice note. He asserted that he knows nothing about the recording circulating online.

According to him, it was no longer a joke on him as many seemed it was fun.

Nedu shares more details about note

Nedu speaks about allegations. Photo credit@neduofficial

Also in the post, Nedu pointed out that he has never and would never be part of anything criminal.

Recall that comedian Deeone had given an update about Nedu moving to South Africa to start another podcast.

He laughed at VDM and all Ratels for dragging the podcaster. He said that Nedu had gone far and can never be brought down.

What Nigerians said about Nedu's response

Reactions have trailed the response given by Nedu about VDM's claim. Here are some of the comments below:

@pita_kwa commented:

"I will still tell nedu you’re actually lieing with your full chest and Vdm doesn’t back down,you’re supposed to reach out to him or the people he is close to then apologize and do public video to apologize but no you’re using strong head to tarnish your hard earned work and business.simple I’m sincerely sorry would have closed this drama."

@obalo_skido stated:

"Like say we no sabi your voice, no vex no be your voice na my voice werey."

@ikadirector said:

"Na AI."

@s0ft_virgo said:

"Nedu will never forgive VDM."

@justayodeji44 wrote:

"Na so Bobrisky say na AI audio…It is better to be a regular person in this life than being a celebrity. Most of them dey always get one issue or the other."

@hassie_glitz said:

"Nedu really?? Hmm I just de surprise sha."

@kasyfiire reacted:

"Normally Dem go still support Nedu because sentimental beings."

@mercedesbenz_sparepartsdealer1 stated:

"Naso bob take talk."

@30bg_ganstaaa shared:

"E don Dey pass as Nedu think am."

VDM drags Tokindrumz. Nedu

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had reacted to the official statement released by Tokindrumz, the company managing Nedu Wazobia, over alleged mismanagement of funds for scholarship.

The management company had reacted to the allegation of embezzlement levelled against them by the activist.

VDM further dared Nedu to provide the evidence of the payments he made to all influencers who were supposed to do videos.

