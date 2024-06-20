Former BBNaija housemate, Leo Dasilva, recently got married and shared the reason he chose his beautiful bride

In this chat with Legit.ng. he noted that though he has been married for about two weeks, it feels like some years

Leo, who is also an entrepreneur, spoke about his desire to dress moderately without being compared to others

Entrepreneur and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Leo DaSilva, has shared what it feels like to be a married man.

Leo Dasilva and his wife, Maryam, look glamorous in their apparel. Image credit: @sirleobdasilva

Speaking to Legit.ng in this chat, he said that he dated his wife for five years though he's been married for about two weeks.

He also shared how he likes to dress and what makes him feel comfortable, among other issues.

God chose my wife for me - Leo states

The former reality star spoke about the reason he chose to marry his beautiful wife, Maryam, who is from Adamawa state. In his words:

"It’s just been 12 days since I got married but I have been with my wife for five years. So, I won’t say I have been single for five years. I only wanted to marry the woman I loved and the woman God chose for me. She could have been from anywhere and it would still be her."

How does Leo like to dress?

Leo does not go overboard with his dressing and he keeps it classy and clean. Sharing the reason for his fashion desire, he said:

"Fashion is personal. I can’t berate anyone for how they dress. I wear what I find comfortable. The more comfortable I am, the more fashionable I feel."

Leo Dasilva misses his Bachelor's Eve

