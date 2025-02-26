Actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed displeasure at the behaviour of some men and how they send her unsolicited messages

She noted that since she put out her WhatsApp business number publicly, different men have been sending her messages making advances on her

The movie star said she is not a sugar mummy and advised the people sharing her WhatsApp number to desist from it

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has complained bitterly about how some men have been asking her to be their sugar mummy.

According to Blessing, these men send her messages via her WhatsApp business number which she put out four months ago.

She added that the men had been sending her romantic requests for months and she could no longer bear it.

Nkechi Blessing complains about men

Nkechi revealed that aside from sending her requests for her to be their sugar mummy, these men go as far as sending her pictures of their private reproductive organs.

She said that she cannot do without opening her WhatsApp and it is those images she sees. The role interpreter asked the men to desist from the act because it was annoying.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing calls out men

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Nkechi Blessing complains about men asking her to be their sugar mummy below:

@officialijeoma_eluu reacted:

"Some People can be so daft. You can imagine disgracing your family and your girlfriend. Chai, some guys are just jobless. Looking for already made woman has been an occupation for some men nowadays."

@askiajenny stated:

"How will a 35 years old lady been regarded as sugar mummy abeg? You people should leave her alone pls."

@ririluxe.ng_ commented:

"Una dey find sugar mummy, wetin do your mummy?"

@ex_quisitehomes1 said:

"Una mummy sugar finish?"

@papijames10 stated:

"Lazy boys, make dem go find work."

@romanusanita reacted:

"Don’t mind them ma. Na situation of the country cause am."

@onyeka3177 commented:

"These useless sets of boy, they think they are sweet with their dirty boxers."

Nkechi Blessing replies netizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing responded unexpectedly to trolls attacking her relationship with men

The movie star has since been on the lips of many following her 2022 relationship scandal with Opeyemi Falegan.

Blessing, who is currently in a relationship with a guy younger than her, shared her reasons and benefits for doing so.

