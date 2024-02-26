Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing responded unexpectedly to trolls after her relationship life

The movie star has since been on the lips of many following her 2022 relationship scandal with Opeyemi Falegan

Blessing, who is currently in a relationship with a guy younger than her, shared her reasons and benefits for doing so

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has finally answered those who criticised her for dating younger men.

The movie diva, who is currently in a relationship with someone she is older than Xxssive, shared a clip of her lover swooning over her with a flower bouquet and money.

Nkechi Blessing speaks on dating a younger man.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi captioned the video, stating that this is why she prefers younger men since they consistently win.

She let her critics know that she doesn't care by quoting a recent Boyspyce song, which she claimed was the ideal response to the noisemakers.

"When they say I only date small boys, younger men stay winning. I really don't care; this song is the perfect answer to all the noisemakers. God bless @khaidxr @boyspyce for this banger".



Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sugar_christain_:

"I love you guys together ❤❤❤ this video made my evening beautiful."

oyebamijilatifat2:

"Na happiness matter dey chop egg make ur enemies dey chop shell."

kelechicallista8:

Younger guys understand and care the more."

jbarbie001_zainab:

"Small boy wey dey give me joy n no get lose mouth ❤️ awan ode mk una dey find una papa set awan set daddy daddy wey they nack dem...... if is not small boy byeee."

famehair_:

"I just like you don’t mind what people say abt you do what keeps you happy go girl."

leeplusleee:

"But you are also a young girl too or young lady, abi na your papa mate they want to make you dey date ? Enjoy my sister."

_m.o.l.a.r.a_:

"Do you! The world will adjust, if they don’t adjust that’s their problem, not yours."

Source: Legit.ng