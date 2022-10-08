Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, is not taking the chill pill for anyone who comes for her over her personal decision

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to call out people who are criticising her for flaunting her new man on social media

She noted that they are not in a position to tell her what to do or post at her age, Nigerians have reacted to her online rant

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has a new man, and she is not ready to hide him from anyone, both online and offline.

The actress has been criticised by many for showing off the man online, and she took her time to reply to the critics in different posts via her Instagram story channel.

Nkechi Blessing slams fans criticising her over her new man. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

In the angry reaction posts, Nkech slammed the people for living in her past and wondered how they think that have opinions about how she should live her life at age 33.

She also wondered why such critics are taking panadol for her own headache as she vowed to keep pressing necks by posting her man on his birthday weekend.

For the people saying she posts too much, Nkechi said:

"I can post 3 million men on my page if I want to. try dey mand your business I'm not related to any of you."

Read her full rant and see the man she flaunted below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's rant to people who are criticising her for posting her new lover.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Eloka_eloka_:

"Nkechi go reach all of us.. it's like she's on Promo Right now."

Teeh_lyfstyle:

"You sef too like preek rest Ahn!! You no dey heal?"

The_avril18:

"Nkechi leave love small, allow your heart to get mid-term break, just rest small."

Thebennyboom:

"Everytime at 33 Nkechi rest abeg,Tinubu wey be 110yrs sef no dey too put am for head like this."

Source: Legit.ng