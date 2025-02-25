Justice for Mohabd Rally: Drama As Yomi Fabiyi Extends Invite to Verydarkman in New Video
- A video of Yomi Fabiyi extending an official invite to Verydarkman to participate in the Justice for Mohbad rally and concert recently surfaced online
- Yomi Fabiyi's official invitation to the social media critic has sparked reactions, with several netizens berating the actor
- The Nollywood actor's video emerged hours before a court ruled that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy had no hand in Mohbad's death
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular Yoruba actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi in a trending video has extended an official invitation to social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman to participate in a rally for the late Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad.
Fabiyi, who has been actively pushing for justice following Mohbad's death, spoke about a rally dubbed 'Justice for Mohbad rally' scheduled for Thursday, February 27.
He revealed he extended the invite to VDM through the video because he didn't have the critic's direct contact. Fabiyi also urged the VDM to reach out to him.
Fabiyi's led rally is scheduled to take place in Maryland, Ojota on February 27, while a concert is also expected to take place at Freedom Park on the same day.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yomi Fabiyi responded to Mohbad's brother after Adura demanded an apology and N1 billion for damages for accusing him of knowing how his singer died.
Yomi spoke to Legit.ng and shared screenshots of his alleged conversation with Adura, who demanded that he pay N3 million before he would release the video of Mohbad having an altercation with his wife, Wunmi.
Watch video of Yomi Fabiyi extending invitation to Verydarkman:
Legit.ng also recently reported that a court had ruled that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy had no hand in Mohbad's death.
Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi's invite to VDM
Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:
Political analyst reacts as Abacha’s children attack IBB over June 12 annulment, “Stop defending your father”
bignacho21 said:
"If e respond make i bend."
princess_funke commented:
"This one think say na everybody no get work."
peju_0 wrote:
"Oga shey nah Justice for mohbad or him papa ? Because it's obvious you already took sides."
juliealbert104 commented:
"Can we do justice for Nigeria? Can we do justice for cost of living in Nigeria."
friday_caleb_zee said:
"Baba go rest if na me mohbad go gree come do justice for me? Mittcheww."
adekaz_87 reacted:
Am sure your family also have there own problems which you ignore but focus on mohbad own because you know you might see money in it mugu
olori.adebambo said:
"@lagosstategovt plsz kindly arrested all of them and charge them to court immediately, Oniranu."
lady__b__hair wrote:
"This man needs help I think Yoruba movie no pay yomi again o Na justice of mohbad lo n ja owo bayi na wa o."
Yomi Fabiyi seeks prayers for Mohbad
VDM queries why Wunmi kept quiet on details surrounding Mohbad's death for 2 years, shares suspicion
Legit.ng previously reported that the actor shared how he held a peaceful walk and special prayers.
According to Yomi Fabiyi, it coincided with the Feel Good crooner's death anniversary on September 12, 2024.
Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Yomi Fabiyi noted that he got consent from the family of the deceased, among other issues.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng