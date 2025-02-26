Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) responded to the new accusations Comedian Deeone made against him and his best friend Kokopee

Recall that Deeone shared a picture evidence claiming to be Kokopee and VDM involved in gay bedroom act

VDM shared his observation on the leaked alleged evidence and advised his friend on how to handle the situation

Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse has reacted to the fresh allegations made against him by arch-enemy Comedian Deeone.

Legit.ng previously reported that Deeone provided more details about the evidence he claims to have against social media activist Verydarkman.

In a recent video, he revealed a sneak peek of the alleged proof he has of Verydarkman involved with a man in the bedroom. Deeone shared a printed monochrome picture of a man looking like the critic’s best friend Kokopee with his mouth wide.

According to the reality TV star, it was a scene from one of the pieces of evidence he claimed to have.

Verydarkman reacts

Under a visual post made by Verydarkman’s best friend Kokopee attacking Deeone for his allegations, the activist aired his thoughts on the issue.

The up-and-coming singer challenged the comedian to present any evidence he has against him. He accused Deeone of using such material to create online content.

VDM however, expressed disbelief that Kokopee took “D-w0rm” seriously and questioned why he would take a comedian seriously in the first place.

VDM argued that Deeone is known for practising dark humour, which often involves edgy content.

“Wait kokopee you took D-w0rm seriously, wait oo koko you legit took him seriously, he is a comedian for crying out loud, he dey practice dark humor,abi na only me dey see am as cruise.”

Verydarkman cautions friend about Deeone's new accusation against them

In a previous report, Verydarkman, raised eyebrows online after his best friend and upcoming singer, Koko Pee (Okokowa Ogaga), shared a video of them together. VDM was spotted posing beside a private Jet alongside his bestie, Koko Pee. In his caption, Koko Pee talked lovingly about flying with the activist as he hailed him.

Coming across the video on his timeline, VDM playfully noted that he wasn't comfortable with his friend's post at the time he was gathering funds for his non-governmental organisation.

Recall that the TikToker made an online plea regarding an initiative that improves the educational system in public schools.

This is not the first time the two friends have been seen around a private jet. Legit.ng also reported that VDM set the internet abuzz with his recent private jet experience few weeks ago.

The activist, who has recently faced accusations regarding his sexuality, was seen aboard a private jet believed to be owned by a prominent billionaire.

In the video, VDM shared moments of the luxurious flight alongside his friend Kokopee, as they made the most of the jet's spacious interior.

