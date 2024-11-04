One of the daughters of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is happy that her father has clocked a new age

In a post on her Instagram story, she specially celebrated the businessman with a throwback picture and video

In the photo, her father was carrying her when she was still a baby, she also shared a video of how they marked his day

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has celebrated him on his birthday.

The fashion model, took to her Instagram story to share a video of how she and her father marked his birthday.

Femi Otedola hugs daughter, Temi. Photo credit@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she gave her father a chocolate cake, which had six candles lighted on it. She came to the living room and hugged her father as they both blew the candles together, and they smiled in the recording.

The beautiful cake was placed on the table and 'happy birthday FO' was written on it.

Temi shares throwback picture

Mr Eazi's wife also shared a throwback picture of when she was still a baby and her father was carrying her in his arm while walking. One of his daughters was standing by her, close to an old car.

In another picture on her Instagram story, her father was sitting in his customised car that had FO written in it while smiling at the camera.

In another picture shared by Temi, her father was sitting in his living room and having a nice time all alone.

Mr Eazi marks Temi Otedola's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had celebrated his wife, Temi, on her 28th birthday with a lovely picture of the way she was honoured on her special day.

He noted that he was going to spoil her as he called her naughty Temi in the caption of the picture, where Temi had a towel around her waist. In another picture, Temi had her eye closed, and a smile was written all over her face.

In another picture, she had a towel tied to her head. Fans of the singer took to the comments section to congratulate her and wished her well on her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng