Temi Otedola Marks Billionaire Dad's Birthday With Throwback Picture, Video: "Happy Birthday FO"
- One of the daughters of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is happy that her father has clocked a new age
- In a post on her Instagram story, she specially celebrated the businessman with a throwback picture and video
- In the photo, her father was carrying her when she was still a baby, she also shared a video of how they marked his day
Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has celebrated him on his birthday.
The fashion model, took to her Instagram story to share a video of how she and her father marked his birthday.
In the clip, she gave her father a chocolate cake, which had six candles lighted on it. She came to the living room and hugged her father as they both blew the candles together, and they smiled in the recording.
The beautiful cake was placed on the table and 'happy birthday FO' was written on it.
Temi shares throwback picture
Mr Eazi's wife also shared a throwback picture of when she was still a baby and her father was carrying her in his arm while walking. One of his daughters was standing by her, close to an old car.
In another picture on her Instagram story, her father was sitting in his customised car that had FO written in it while smiling at the camera.
In another picture shared by Temi, her father was sitting in his living room and having a nice time all alone.
Mr Eazi marks Temi Otedola's birthday
Legit.ng had reported that the singer had celebrated his wife, Temi, on her 28th birthday with a lovely picture of the way she was honoured on her special day.
He noted that he was going to spoil her as he called her naughty Temi in the caption of the picture, where Temi had a towel around her waist. In another picture, Temi had her eye closed, and a smile was written all over her face.
In another picture, she had a towel tied to her head. Fans of the singer took to the comments section to congratulate her and wished her well on her birthday.
