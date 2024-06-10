Nigerian influencer and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has just crossed a remarkable feat in her career

Temi, who also doubles as the wife of top music boss Mr Eazi, has been named the global influencer and face of L'Oreal

The 28-year-old shared the exciting news via her official Instagram page, where she was congratulated hugely

Temiloluwa Otedola has just taken her influence game to another level following her latest achievement in the make-up world.

Temi, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, has been named the global influencer and face of L'Oreal, the world's leading cosmetics brand, focusing on accessible luxury.

Temi Otedola put Nigerian on the map with the latest L'Oreal influencing win. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

An excited, Temi took to her official social media page on Instagram to share the news with her fans.

"It's the hardest secret to keep" - Temi Otedola

While sharing her feat with fans, Temi Otedola noted that it has been the hardest secret to keep for the last 6 months.

As it is, Temi stands alongside other ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis; the collaboration marks a significant milestone in celebrating beauty.

In Temi's words:

"I still don’t believe I’m typing this, but I’m so excited to announce that I am the first ever African Digital Ambassador for @lorealparis. I’m truly honoured to be the first Nigerian representing L’Oréal not only across Africa but also on a global stage. This has been the hardest secret for the last 6 months!!"

See Temi's post here:

Nigerians congratulate Temi's latest win

See some congratulatory messages from Temi Otedola's fans below:

@cuppymusic:

"You are WORTH it!"

@brodashaggi:

"Congratulations."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations!!! Oh! You are worth it."

@sharonooja:

"Congratulations sweet girl."

@denolagrey:

"Yaaay congratulations Temi! "

@lorealparis:

"Welcome to the #LOrealParisFamily!"

@jackieaina:

"You’re absolutely worth it!!!!"

