Temi Otedola Elated as She's Named First African Global Influencer For L’Oreal: "You Are Worth It"
- Nigerian influencer and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has just crossed a remarkable feat in her career
- Temi, who also doubles as the wife of top music boss Mr Eazi, has been named the global influencer and face of L'Oreal
- The 28-year-old shared the exciting news via her official Instagram page, where she was congratulated hugely
Temiloluwa Otedola has just taken her influence game to another level following her latest achievement in the make-up world.
Temi, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, has been named the global influencer and face of L'Oreal, the world's leading cosmetics brand, focusing on accessible luxury.
An excited, Temi took to her official social media page on Instagram to share the news with her fans.
"It's the hardest secret to keep" - Temi Otedola
While sharing her feat with fans, Temi Otedola noted that it has been the hardest secret to keep for the last 6 months.
As it is, Temi stands alongside other ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis; the collaboration marks a significant milestone in celebrating beauty.
In Temi's words:
"I still don’t believe I’m typing this, but I’m so excited to announce that I am the first ever African Digital Ambassador for @lorealparis. I’m truly honoured to be the first Nigerian representing L’Oréal not only across Africa but also on a global stage. This has been the hardest secret for the last 6 months!!"
See Temi's post here:
Nigerians congratulate Temi's latest win
See some congratulatory messages from Temi Otedola's fans below:
@cuppymusic:
"You are WORTH it!"
@brodashaggi:
"Congratulations."
@enioluwaofficial:
"Congratulations!!! Oh! You are worth it."
@sharonooja:
"Congratulations sweet girl."
@denolagrey:
"Yaaay congratulations Temi! "
@lorealparis:
"Welcome to the #LOrealParisFamily!"
@jackieaina:
"You’re absolutely worth it!!!!"
Temi Otedola makes authoritative declaration for 2024
Nigerian actress and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola shared her plans for the new year, as everyone does at the start of the year.
The lifestyle influencer declared her intention to seize control and make the most of her situation in 2014.
However, many who came across her dedicated post reacted differently to her bold statement.
