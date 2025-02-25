Blogger Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the fight between Real Housewives of Lagos star Carolyna Hutchings and entrepreneur Ehi Ogbebor

Tosin noted that Carolyna looked for Ehi's trouble when she said she did not like her, and it caused Ehi to react

However, Carolyna wrote a brutal statement to Ehi which tackled her personality and triggered interesting comments from netizens

Blogger Oluwatosin Damolekun, also known as Tosin Silverdam, has shared his take on the drama between Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star Carolyna Hutchings and entrepreneur Ehi Ogbebor.

According to Tosin, Carolyna caused the fight after she said she did not like Ehi because she questioned why she was given a contract and how she got an invite to a billionaire's party.

The social commentator stated that anyone who knew Carolyna would understand that she has a sharp tongue. Moreover, she brings guns to small fights.

Tosin Silverdam on Carolyna Hutchings, Ehi's drama

Tosin Silverdam added that Carolyna's response to Ehi was very harsh. She alleged that Ehi can sleep with a madman and is reportedly known for taking other people's husbands.

The blogger laughed as he spoke, noting that if Carolyna and ROHL's star Dabota Lawson, it would shake social media.

He said he was glad another ROHL star Adeola 'Diiadem' Adeyemi settled with Carolyna because the latter would ruin the career of anyone who fights her.

Watch Tosin's video below:

Tosin Silverdam's opinion on Carolyna Hutchings gained traction

Legit.ng has compiled some comments on Carolyna Hutchings and Ehi Ogbebor's fight below:

@mamachina_brand reacted:

"Mothers fighting each other on media, calling their selves hoes. Still looking for what’s funny about it."

@prettyfacejaimi commented:

"Carolyne has so much bitterness in her. She is not Ehi's mate."

@chef_angiee stated:

"Finished a woman who started from scratch to build her brand? Dey play! You can't destroy what is standing. If Sayaveth decides not to work again, she will never go hungry, by the way. Can you say same."

@duubby1 stated:

"Carolyn doesn’t have autonomy of being getto, Ehi finished her too."

@sahelian_wind commented:

"One thing with Caroline, if you do something she'll come out and say it she no dey through stone hide hand. That's why I like her."

@chef_excel said:

"Caro’s mouth is bad sha. ”If married woman no vomit, you no go see food chop”. Chai! Channel this talent positively an write diss tracks for artists ooo.Dah! Ufan @carolynahutchings."

@nancycosmetics.ng commented:

"But she gave a valid reason why she doesn't like her, you want her to pretend?"

Ehi Ogbebor slams Carolyna Hutchings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity interior designer Ehi Ogbebor lambasted reality show star and actress Carolyna Hutchings.

Just recently, Caroline made a statement on the Real Housewives of Lagos show about not leaving Ehi and this drew a reaction from the businesswoman.

Ehi’s heated response to Caroline as well as Sophia Momodu, raised a series of hot takes on social media.

