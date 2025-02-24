Real Housewives of Lagos star Caroline Hutchings has clapped back at interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, on social media

Shortly after Ehi lambasted Caroline for mentioning her name on the reality show in a negative light, the Nollywood actress responded

Caroline’s heated response to Ehi became a trending topic as she accused the businesswoman of being able to sleep with any kind of man

Nigerian actress and Real Housewives of Lagos star, Caroline Hutchings has dragged interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor aka CEO Sayaveth, on social media.

The online drama started after Caroline made a derogatory comment about Ehi on the reality show which caused the businesswoman to fire back at her on Instagram.

Shortly after Ehi reacted to Caroline mentioning her name on the RHOL show, the Nollywood actress wasted no time lambasting the interior designer on her Instagram stories.

Nigerians react as RHOL star Caroline replies Ehi Ogbebor. Photos: @carolynahutchings, @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

In a lengthy post, Caroline Hutchings called Ehi a home wrecker while shutting down the interior designer’s claims of using her house to shoot a movie. According to her, she never directly requested to use Ehi’s house but she only reached out to thank her out of courtesy.

Not stopping there, Caroline proceeded to call Ehi a dirty pig who could sleep with even a mad man.

According to the actress, the businesswoman, who is the ex-girlfriend of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, entertained a tout because no man wants to claim her.

The RHOL star said that Ehi sleeps with her married clients or gives them out to her friends if she’s unable to sleep with them. Caroline also addressed the businesswoman’s statement about dropping her ex-husband, Danjuma’s name.

According to Carol, she was married to the billionaire for 11 years and had all her kids by him. She said that Ehi’s baby daddy is another woman’s husband and that the interior designer will be unable to feed if a married woman does not vomit.

See a screenshot of Caroline’s post below:

Screenshot of RHOL star Caroline Hutchings' reply to Ehi Ogbebor. Photo: @carolynahutchings

Reactions as Caroline Hutchings replies Ehi Ogbebor

Caroline Hutchings’ heated response to Ehi Ogbebor quickly spread on social media and caused a massive buzz. Several netizens started to count scores:

Kween_mandy_ said:

“For hand fight u carry knife aunty caro mouth no good 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Chizzywells said:

“Caro has bad mouth sha!!! Ehi shouldn’t have responded 😢.”

Shalom.odumah wrote:

“Caro 1000000, Ehi 0.”

Gifty_jjj wrote:

“Caro Dey fire pass Ferrari 😂.”

___inararh said:

“She said what she said!!!!!!👏.”

_juststephnie1 said:

“Hmmmmm my dear 😂😂😂Caro get bad mouth oooo😂.”

femme.fatale.et.extraordinaire said:

“If a married woman doesn't vomit ... wetin be this???”

Aridunnu__1 wrote:

“So, they thought Tiannah was joking when she said “Do not offend Caro oo” 😂.”

Ebinimnkiruka said:

“Caro delivered her polling unit 😂 and left nothing.”

Nellynells__ said:

“Tiannah warned you people to avoid caro, una no hear😂.”

Lavish_furniture said:

“Everything na man sha…………… 🤦🏼‍♀️ Are you an interior designer or not?”

