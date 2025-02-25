Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her fashion sense received massive criticism from fans and netizens recently

The Nollywood beauty alongside her colleague Iyabo Ojo attended an event and she was quickly spotted for her attire

See the negative comments that trailed her, the Alakada: Bad and Boujee filmmaker gave naysayers something to ponder on

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to the backlash targeted at her outfit worn to a recent event.

The mother of one and her colleague Iyabo Ojo graced media celebrity Dr Ova's surprise 40th birthday celebration, where she donned a short, sleeveless black dress.

However, several social media users criticized her dress choice, deeming it improper for the occasion.

Some even body-shamed her and looked for faults to point out in her ensemble

Toyin Abraham seeing the viral post shared by Goldmyne TV refused to let the criticism bring her down.

She immediately went to the comment section to gush about her beauty.

“Omoh I too fine 😍😍see skin like milk.”

See the post below:

Toyin Abraham's attire causes debate

See what netizen were saying about the actress' attire:

or3babi_ said:

"Why she come dey look like pikin wey pisss for body l wey con dey fear to enter house."

pally_zhung_ken reacted:

"Find Toyin for me! Her Stylist needs to be jailed."

milandrea12 said:

"Why is Toyin walking like say fear dey catch her."

mailunah wrote:

"Aunty, cover up , dress well to match your body & age, Wetin be all this rada rada in the name of wokeness ?"

xtra__simmy said:

"A lady should never go into an event carrying her purse and her self the way Toyin did ….it’s giving “uncomfortable, Not confident“

omotolarhoda wrote:

"Hmmm. Toying Abraham has been through too much in the hands of Nigerian media. It shouldn't be odd that she's no longer confident to be in the public eye. She's gone through so much bullying, she's shrinking hersel. Its sad. She seems so anxious and scared of everyone. This is too sad. I wish her healing."

bolatito_fe2ga reacted:

"Why is she acting like she stole the dress 🙉Ologe wuwo."

memetush wrote:

"I think her outfit is nice, and her body type ain't bad for the dress. But a little bit more confidence would have done it. Chin up, square your shoulders and sway like the beautiful female that you are! E no pass like that."

ms_leemart reacted:

"Awwnn she’s anxious. Let’s be graceful to celebrities they are human as well pls."

_mofe.rae said:

"Lol! Nothing is wrong with Toyin’s outfit. You people don’t just like her! Lol! That’s her body type and yall know but if una no like person, even if the person cough, ogun ni. Eyin aladanwo wewewe."

_wofai_james reacted:

"They will put words in someone’s mouth, and expect you not to talk. Auntie Abraham 😂, what are you wearing please?"

Toyin Abraham makes N134 m at cinema

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress was happy that her recently released film Alakada Bad and Boujee was doing well at the cinema.

In a post on social media, she shared what the movie made in just one of its releases and gushed over her achievement. In her post, she expressed gratitude to God and her fans who supported the film, sharing her excitement about the achievement.

The post sparked reactions, with fans offering their opinions while some congratulated her on her success.

