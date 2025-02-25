Skit maker Wofai Fada recently shared a video as she took her daughter to church to dedicate her

In the post, she shared a special prayer made for the little girl as she, her husband, and her parents posed for pictures

Fans remembered the drama that took place after her wedding and also showered prayer on the entertainer and her family

Nigerian comedian Wofai Ewu, better known as Wofai Fada, has shared a lovely video after she and her husband took their daughter to church.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wofai Fada welcomed her first daughter with her husband. She shared lovely pictures from her hospital bed.

Nigerian skitmaker Wofai Fada gushes over baby Ifedayo Konaghai Cole during dedication. Photo credit@wofaifada

In a new video shared by the businesswoman and sports enthusiast, her daughter was taken to the House on the Solid Rock for dedication.

In the caption of her post, the skit maker showered prayer on her daughter, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole. She prayed that her daughter would always find favour with God and men.

Wofai Fada also prayed that Ifedayo would love the Lord with all her mind and soul and that she should love her neighbours as every other thing would fall into place.

The skit maker blessed her daughter above every curse and called her several adorable names.

Wofai Fada's in-laws missing at church service

Wofai Fada shared some pictures on her social media page. Her parents, mother-in-law, and some friends were present at the ceremony.

However, most of her in-laws were not present for the child dedication which took place recently.

Wofai Fada excited about dedication of her daughter, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole. Photo credit@wofaifada

Recall that there was drama after Wofai Fada got married. Her in-laws wrote a letter to disassociate themselves from the wedding.

Only her mother-in-law stood firmly by her and was present at the ceremony. Her family responded to her in-laws, claiming that they rejected their daughter because of her tribe.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wofai Fada's post

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@christoswalker commented:

"God bless you and your family. This is so wholesome."

@chefshadybalo reacted:

"This happiness is here to stay forever in Jesus name, amen."

@thatomoeng said:

"Blessings upon her forever and her amazing parents."

@esty.lee stated:

"God makes all things perfect in his own time."

@house_of_ogbene said:

"True! You’re strong! God bless her Amen."

@ms_eninka shared:

"Your family is blessed Wofai."

Wofai Fada peppers in-laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wofai Fada shared some lovely pictures of herself and her husband a few months after her marriage.

"In the photos, she played football with her husband in their beachwear, expressing that her inner child remained ageless. She also showcased her football in the pictures

Fans of the comedian were happy about her post, as they reacted massively in the comment section. A few of them shared the drama that took place during her wedding and applauded her for moving on peacefully.

