A Nigerian woman living abroad has shared her excitement on social media after bringing her 10-year-old son over to stay with her

According to the woman who married a White man, she has been away from her son whom she had during her previous relationship

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share in her joy

A Nigerian mother was overjoyed when her handsome 10-year-old son finally joined her in Europe.

The boy had been living apart from his mother until recently, and their reunion melted the hearts of many.

Woman shares emotional video as son lands in Europe Photo credit: @nurse.glory/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman overjoyed as son lands in Europe

The woman, who is married to a white man, shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing the moment her son arrived to live with her.

In the video posted by @nurseglory81, the woman captured the emotional reunion with her son and also showed her younger sons welcoming the boy to their home.

According to the woman, she had been separated from her son since he was born, and she had been longing for the day when he could join her abroad.

"POV: You can finally get the son you had 10 years ago to live with you in Europe," she said.

Reactions as woman brings son abroad

The video sparked congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users who were touched by the woman's story and the obvious love between her and her son.

Many users praised the woman's strength and resilience in fighting to be reunited with her child.

@elvir9238 said:

"Nurse Gloria you are a good mother. You and your husband worked hard to bring this to fruition. God bless your family. Success, I am so happy for you. God bless you."

@Yaya 2022 said:

"Very happy for success our soon to be footballer very handsome baby better he can kn be with his brother's am crying with happiness."

@edithmokw said:

"Congratulations. When God is in control, your matter go dey make naysayers dey get sleepless nights. Nurse Glory, you are truly glorious."

@Gifty Amoah said:

"Please boy don't change your ways. Keep respecting your family and people. Abroad is something."

@hijabibarista6 said:

"Can’t forget the day I met you in JBR With your family you so down to earth. Greetings from Uganda."

@shikokaranja28 reacted:

"Majesty look alike. At last Success will enjoy living with his little brothers."

@chisomo added:

"Waoooo finally you are with all your baby's. God is good."

Source: Legit.ng