The family of actress Chacha Eke has been thrown into mourning after she lost her mother to the cold hands of death

Chacha's husband, Austin Faani, announced the sad news and he described the deceased as the grand patriarch of God's best gifts to him

While Chacha Eke is yet to share the news on her Instagram page, her husband shared his wishes for his mother-in-law

Austin Faani, the husband of Nollywood actress Charity Eke-Faani, aka Chacha Eke, has announced the passing of his mother-in-law.

He prayed that the deceased would rest peacefully and he described her as a grand matriarch of God's best gifts to him.

Chacha's husband added that his wish for his kids' grandmother is for her to find eternal peace in the bosom of the Lord.

Austin Faani also prayed that the memories of the life his mother-in-law lived on earth will comfort those she left as they grieve over her.

Chacha Eke dances amid mum's death

The actress posted a video on her Instagram page two hours after her husband announced the death of her mother.

In the video, she was seen dancing and feeling excited as she vibed to interesting music. She noted that she has walked through fire, burned, and risen like the phoenix that she is. Yet, her spirit still dances—unshaken, untainted, unstoppable.

A fan wondered why she posted such a video. However, another fan felt it was Chacha's way of coping with her mum's death.

See Austin's post below:

Watch Chacha's video below:

Reactions as Chacha Eke loses mum

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Chacha Eke loses her mum below:

@queendarlingattahnma noted:

"Thought u lost ur mum? Remember u've girls oooo."

@norahchinyere said:

"My dear."

@nzira_meekness said:

"Let her be! She must be using this as a way of dealing with grief!"

@tracy_empire reacted:

"My beautiful Queen Cha."

@_melanie23 noted:

"Like a goddess that you are fire."

Chacha Eke's husband speaks about her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that mental health advocate Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, opened up about her illness.

In a video posted online, Austin explained what it had been like to live with a mentally ill partner as he shared some of her episodes.

The viral video sparked a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many of them having hot takes on the topic.

